Hindustani 2 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan and Shankar's film SINKS, earning Rs 5 crore net in 1st week

Hindustani 2, helmed by S. Shankar, winds up, sealing a disastrous fate at the Hindi box office in its first week itself. Marking the reunion of the celebrated Tamil director with Kamal Haasan after 28 years, Hindustani 2 couldn't live up to the huge expectations. Co-starring Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh, the political drama netted a sum of Rs. 5.05 crore in its first seven days of release.

Hindustani 2 First Week Box Office, nets Rs. 30 lakh on Day 7

After its disappointing opening, the Kamal Haasan starrer crashed on its first Monday and it has failed to bounce back since then. With an opening of Rs. 1.25 crore against its rival Sarfira, Hindustani 2 saw a decline of 68% on Monday, earning a meagre Rs. 40 lakh. Further, it maintained a steady low performance on the weekdays before showing another decline of over 25% on Day 7. The Shankar starrer is estimated to collect Rs. 30 lakh on Thursday, taking its weekday total to Rs. 1.65 crore net.

The movie has made Rs. 5.05 crore net in its first week at the Hindi box office. It is likely to end its theatrical run by adding another crore if lucky. To put in other words, the Kamal Haasan starrer might not be able to match the unadjusted box office collection of the original film, Hindustani released in 1996.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Hindustani 2 Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1.25 crore 2 Rs 1 crore 3 Rs 1.15 crore 4 Rs 40 lakh 5 Rs 45 lakh 6 Rs 50 lakh 7 Rs 30 lakh Total Rs 5.05 crore nett in 7 days in India

Negative Talk Sealed Hindustani 2's Box Office Fate

Hindustani 2 received huge negative word of mouth, which almost sealed its fate on the premiere day, itself. The makers haphazardly decided to trim the unnecessary 20 minutes from its long runtime and release the newer version; however, this didn't work in their favor either.

The magical charm of S. Shankar and Kamal Haasan also failed to cash at the box office. Their previous collaboration, Indian (1996), minted Rs. 58 crore in India, which is now around Rs. 800 crore after adjusting for inflation. On the other hand, the sequel is estimated to wind up with a worldwide gross of under Rs. 150 crore, becoming one of the worst performing sequels to certified blockbuster films in Indian cinema.

