Top 5 Biggest Box Office Bets from Bollywood in 2025: War 2, Sikandar, Housefull 5 and more

2025 has begun with a bang! While Sky Force, Deva, and Chhava are gearing up to hit the cinemas very soon, it's time to take a look at some of the biggest box office bets from Bollywood this year.

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, is undoubtedly the most hyped Hindi movie this year. The spy action drama, boasting two mega forces from North and South cinema, has the potential to hit the 1000 crore mark at the global box office. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is all set to storm the box office on August 14, 2025, cashing in on the Independence Day weekend.

The second biggest bet of 2025 is Sikandar. After a rough patch, megastar Salman Khan is gearing up to bounce back in full force with this AR Murugadoss directorial. The first glimpse of Sikandar was recently released, and it received a grand welcome among fans. Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Agarwal, Sathyaraj, Pratik Babbar, and Sharman Joshi. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, the big-budget action drama is slated to release on Eid 2025. If all goes well, Sikandar has the potential to break existing records and set new benchmarks at the box office.

Housefull 5 is another big bet of Hindi cinema this year. The Akshay Kumar-led comedy caper is being made on a grand scale with an ensemble cast. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the Tarun Mansukhani directorial is expected to storm the box office and deliver a laughter riot on June 6, 2025.

Ajay Devgn will be back with the much-awaited sequel to the 2012 comedy film Son of Sardaar. Co-starring Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Dutt, and others, Son of Sardaar 2 is among the hottest films of this year. Slated to hit the screens on July 25, 2025, the comedy-drama is directed by Punjabi filmmaker Vijay Kumar Arora.

Another Akshay Kumar starrer, Jolly LLB 3, makes it to the list! Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the third installment of the popular comedy-courtroom drama is finally hitting the screens on April 10, 2025. The movie will feature a courtroom battle between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, while Saurabh Shukla will reprise his iconic role as the judge. If it succeeds in generating positive word-of-mouth, Jolly LLB 3 might emerge as the dark horse of 2025.

