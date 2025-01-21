Future Of Different Indian Movie Industries At Box Office: Bollywood in rebuilding phase; Tollywood and Mollywood in good space

Indian cinema has many film industries based on their language and region. While Bollywood is considered the mainstream film industry, Tollywood is the second biggest cinema-producing industry in India. Here's taking a look at the future of different movie industries concerning the box office.

Bollywood, which refers to Hindi cinema, is currently in a rebuilding stage. The Mumbai film industry has gone through new lows in the last few years. Be it the degraded quality of the cinema, unpredictability around box office performance, or the void of a new-gen Superstar who can pull an audience to cinemas, Bollywood has many problems to solve. In addition, the film industry will have to change its negative perception among the audience that impacted it the most. However, keeping figures crossed, the Hindi film industry has a better release calendar in 2025 and 2026; if all goes well, it will bounce back with full force.

Besides the three mighty Khans, it's only Ranbir Kapoor who seems to be a promising star on whom one can rely. The industry is awaiting the comeback of Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar to reclaim their thrones. Kartik Aaryan is blessed with a successful franchise; however, he will have to prove his box office pull with standalone movies. The next bet can be made on Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, and Tiger Shroff to form a separate fan base and take the Hindi box office to new heights in the coming future.

On the other hand, Tollywood has a good future, thanks to the glowing stardom of Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, and others outside their regional boundaries. The Telugu film industry also has a handful of filmmakers, like SS Rajamouli, Sukumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Nag Ashwin, and others, who will keep bringing something new to the table and pushing the box office boundaries.

Mollywood currently has the brightest future among all the industries. Known for its content-driven cinema, the Kerala-based film industry also recorded a commercially fruitful 2024. The golden streak of Malayalam cinema will likely continue in the coming years. Mollywood has some of the best storytellers and artists who will take it to new heights in the coming future. To name a few, Fahadh Faasil, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaaran, Unni Mukundan, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Soubin Shahir, Basil Joseph, and others have the potential to carve a significant fan base outside their boundaries in the North regions.

Sandalwood, which refers to Kannada cinema, is in safe hands until the trio of Rishab Shetty, Rakshit Shetty, and Raj B Shetty try to push the boundaries. However, they will also have to make a significant impact on the box office, along with content-driven cinema. Yash, on the other hand, has succeeded in making an impact on the pan-Indian audience. It will be interesting to see how his upcoming biggies perform at the box office.

Kollywood is heading toward an alarming situation. Though Senior Megastars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are still active, Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar are focusing more on their political and sports ambitions, respectively. Sivakarthikeyan definitely showed potential to carry the legacy forward with his latest blockbuster, Amaran. He will still have to prove his box-office pull with his upcoming releases.

Other industries like Punjabi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Marathi need big tentpole movies to be in the race. These regional film industries should aim for multiple Pan-India hits to form a competitive place against the more prominent movie industries.

