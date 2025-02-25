Top 5 Biggest Grossers of Shahid Kapoor at the Box Office; from Padmaavat to Udta Punjab

Shahid Kapoor made his debut in the Hindi film industry 22 years ago, in the year 2003, with the rom-com Ishq Vishk. In these 22 years, the star has turned out to be an irreplaceable part of Bollywood with his acting decorated by his charm and aura keeping the audience spellbound over the years.

As the actor turns 44 years old today, we wish him a very happy birthday and celebrate this special day with his biggest achievements at the box office. Following are Shahid Kapoor’s top 5 highest grossing movies worldwide.

1. Padmaavat

Shahid Kapoor in Padmaavat as Maharawal Ratan Singh gave one of the best performances ever of his career. This Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial collected Rs 545 crores at the worldwide box office, proving to be Shahid Kapoor’s biggest blockbuster ever.

2. Kabir Singh

Out of probably the complete filmography of Shahid Kapoor, Kabir Singh holds a special place in the hearts of the fans and the neutrals. The movie filled with chartbuster songs and iconic scenes which we all remember even after 6 Years of its release, was a complete Shahid Kapoor show whether you talk about his acting or the character itself. This Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed romantic drama collected Rs 373 crores worldwide despite being an A-rated movie, making for his 2nd biggest grosser.

3. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was a unique rom-com based on the love story of a human and a robot. The film featured Shahid Kapoor with Kriti Sanon as the main leads. The film was fairly hyped on its release with its unique plot and chartbuster song album driving its craze. It collected Rs 140 crores on the worldwide box office, proving to be another successful venture and the 3rd biggest grosser for the star.

4. R…Rajkumar

R…Rajkumar is a mass action drama released in 2013, holding its position strongly in the list of top Shahid Kapoor Grossers even in 2025. With the whistle worthy action scenes and dialogues of the massy hero Shahid Kapoor carrying this Prabhu Deva directorial, it collected Rs 100 crores globally, currently securing the fourth position among the actor’s top Grossers.

5. Udta Punjab

Shahid Kapoor's Udta Punjab was released in 2016 driven by the actor’s terrific performance as the Punjabi rapper Tommy Singh. The film also featured Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh among the leads. Even though a huge wave of controversy surrounded the film, it was not enough to stop it's success as the film turned out to gross Rs 96 crores worldwide.

Top 5 Shahid Kapoor Worldwide Grossers

Rank Movie Box Office 1 Padmaavat Rs 545 cr 2 Kabir Singh Rs 373 cr 3 Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Rs 140 cr 4 R... Rajkumar Rs 100 cr 5 Udta Punjab Rs 96cr

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.