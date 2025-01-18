Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 18th January 2025: Emergency and Azaad Remain As Top 2; Game Changer and Pushpa 2 fight for 3rd Spot

Hindi box office introduced us to two new movies this week, namely Emergency and Azaad. The arrival of the latest releases impacted the box office performances of current films running in theaters, mainly Game Changer. The Telugu film was leading in the Hindi markets until they entered the game on Friday. As on January 18, Emergency and Azaad remained as top 2 and Game Changer and Pushpa 2 are fighting for the third position.

Emergency And Azaad Are Top 2 Performers At Hindi Box Office

Emergency, which is helmed by Kangana Ranaut, collected Rs 2.25 crore on its opening day. Based on Indian Emergency, the historical biographical drama earned Rs 3 crore on the first Saturday. The two-day collection of the film now stands at Rs 5.25 crore.

Azaad earned Rs 1.25 crore on second day, which is similar to what Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani-starrer collected on the first day. Set in the world of 1920s, the film, which features Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo role, has recorded a total collection of Rs 2.75 crore in two days.

Pushpa 2 Clinches 3rd Spot; Followed By Game Changer And Fateh

The Hindi version of Pushpa 2: The Rule has fetched Rs 50 lakh on 45th day of its release. The total earnings of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 2024 Telugu blockbuster is at Rs 735.25 crore.

Game Changer recorded Rs 35 lakh on second Saturday in Hindi markets. Starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the political thriller was released on January 10, 2025. Its rival release, Fateh earned Rs 20 lakh on the same day. Directed by Sonu Sood, the actioner features the actor himself along with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Box Office Performances Of Top 5 Movies On January 18, 2025

S No. Movies Net Hindi Collections 1 Emergency Rs 2.25 crore 2 Azaad Rs 1.50 crore 3 Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Rs 50 lakh 4 Game Changer (Hindi) Rs 35 lakh 5 Fateh Rs 20 lakh

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

