Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 17th January 2025: Emergency leads; Azaad clinches 2nd spot on Cinema Lovers Day; Game Changer secures 3rd

January 17 brought back Cinema Lovers Day for the audience to enjoy their favorite films at discounted ticket prices. The latest releases, Emergency and Azaad, were supposed to be benefitted with the subsidized rates, however, things didn't go well in their favor on the opening day. Both the movies are the new additions in the Hindi markets. As far as top movies at the Hindi box office are concerned, Emergency is leading and Azaad has clinched second spot. Game Changer is on the third position.

Emergency Secures First Spot Followed By Azaad

Directed by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency opened to Rs 2 crore net on the first day of its release. The historical biographical drama stars Kangana as late Indira Gandhi, the former prime minister of India who declared Emergency in the 1970s. Also starring Anupam Kher, it failed to receive good footfalls on the opening day.

Azaad, which takes us to the world of 1920s, collected Rs 1.25 crore on the opening day. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the historic film is headlined by debutantes Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. Ajay Devgn is playing a key role in the movie.

The dubbed Hindi version of Game Changer recorded Rs 70 lakh (Rs 0.7 crore) on second Friday. Starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the Telugu political action thriller has emerged as a disaster at the box office.

Pushpa 2 fetched Rs 40 lakh (Rs 0.4 crore) on 44th day of its release in the Hindi markets. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is a blockbuster. Fateh, which clashed with Game Changer, is struggling at the box office. Sonu Sood's actioner earned Rs 35 lakh (Rs 0.35 crore) on Day 8.

Here's What The Box Office Chart Looks Like On January 17, 2025

S No. Movies Net Hindi Collections 1 Emergency Rs 2 crore 2 Azaad Rs 1.25 crore 3 Game Changer (Hindi) Rs 70 lakh 4 Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Rs 40 lakh 5 Fateh Rs 35 lakh

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

