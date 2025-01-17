Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 44 Box Office: Allu Arjun's all time blockbuster remains strong on 7th Friday; Adds Rs 50 lakh on Cinema Lovers Day

44 days have passed and Pushpa 2: The Rule will close its curtains soon. The 2024 blockbuster film achieved a secured place at the box office during its more than a month-long theatrical run. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the mass action drama is slowly inching towards Rs 740 crore finish in Hindi markets. Pushpa 2, which is now in its 7th week, remained strong and collected Rs 50 lakh on Cinema Lovers Day.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Generates Rs 50 Lakh On Day 44; Total Goes A Little Up At Rs 734 Crore

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2's Hindi version fetched Rs 50 lakh on 44th day of its release. January 17 marked as the Cinema Lovers Day which allowed the cinegoers to buy the tickets at subsidized rates.

The Pushpa sequel earned Rs 389 crore in the opening week and Rs 178 crore in the second week. The business in third and fourth weeks stood at Rs 94.75 crore and Rs 49.25 crore respectively. In the fifth week, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer minted Rs 17.30 crore and in the sixth week, it fetched Rs 5.95 crore.

The total collection of the Telugu film now stands at Rs 734.75 crore in Hindi markets.

Pushpa 2's Reloaded Version Is Out

The makers released the reloaded version of Pushpa 2 in theaters on January 17, coinciding with Cinema Lovers Day. They have kept the revised ticket rate of Rs 112 across North India. It features 20 minutes extra footage of Sukumar's latest helmer.

Day-Wise Earnings Of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) are Listed Below:

Weeks/Days Net India Collections First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Week Rs 94.75 crore Fourth Week Rs 49.25 crore Fifth Week Rs 17.30 crore Sixth Week Rs 5.95 crore Seventh Friday Rs 50 lakh Total Rs 734.75 crore in 44 days

Pushpa 2 in theaters

