Emergency Day 1 India Box Office: Kangana Ranaut starrer collects just Rs 2.25 crore despite Cinema Lovers Day

Emergency, starring and directed by Kangana Ranaut, finally hit the silver screens today. The political drama, based on the true story of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, did not record a healthy opening on its first day.

Emergency takes an average start; collects Rs 2.25 crore on Day 1

Bankrolled by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, Emergency opened with a mere Rs 2.25 crore net on its debut day at the Indian box office. The biographical drama could achieve these numbers when the ticket prices were slashed to just Rs 99 in all the standard formats nationwide, thanks to Cinema Lovers Day.

The real test will begin tomorrow when prices will come to normalcy. If it manages to record a solid trend over the weekend, the movie has the potential to sail through a successful theatrical run. However, it will have to show some magical jumps and hold its ground tightly for a long run.

Emergency meets with mixed-bag reactions; might struggle at the box office

Though Kangana Ranaut is winning applause for her stellar performance as Indira Gandhi, she couldn't impress as the director. The movie is receiving mixed-bag reactions from critics and the audience, which might curtail its potential at the box office.

It will be interesting to see how the movie holds in the coming days. The political drama will have to face a new release on January 24 as Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya are gearing up for the release of Sky Force. Further, Shahid Kapoor's Deva will join the box office race by January-end.

Day-Wise box office collections of Emergency:

Day Net Box Office Collections 1 Rs 2.25 crore Total Rs 2.25 crore

