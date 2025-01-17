Azaad Day 1 India Box Office: Aaman Devgn, Rasha Thadani movie takes slow start despite Cinema Lovers Day benefit; nets Rs 1.50 crore

Azaad, directed by Abhishek Kapoor and starring Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani, finally hit the cinemas today. The movie took an average start despite subsidized ticket fares on the occasion of Cinema Lovers Day.

Azaad opens with Rs 1.50 crore; met with mixed word-of-mouth

The action-adventure drama took an underwhelming opening of Rs 1.50 crore net at the box office. Though these are not bad numbers for a newcomer movie, they are not encouraging when ticket prices are slashed to Rs 99 in all properties nationwide.

The Aaman-Rasha starrer met with mixed word-of-mouth among the audience. Had it received a superlative public reception, it would have a better future ahead. However, it still has the potential to put up a healthy total by the end of its theatrical run.

For the unversed, the movie also includes Ajay Devgn's extended cameo. The debutant, Aaman Devgn, is the nephew of the 90s actor, while the actress Rasha Thadani is the daughter of Anil Thadani and Raveena Tandon.

Day-Wise box office collections of Azaad:

Day Net Box Office Collections 1 Rs 1.50 crore Total Rs 1.50 crore

About Azaad

Set in the 1920s in a central province of India, Azaad unfolds against the backdrop of British India, where the local zamindars hold high power. Govind (Aaman Devgn) is a humble horse stable cleaner whose life spirals into conflict after he mistakenly blames Jaanki Devi (Rasha Thadani), the daughter of a zamindar, for a harsh beating he receives for riding a horse that is not his.

His subsequent journey leads him to join Vikram Thakur (Ajay Devgn), a farmer turned rebel who fights against the injustices inflicted on the people of the province by both the British and the local landlords. Govind's initial motive of revenge transforms into a quest for justice after he learns the true meaning of rebellion.

Will Govind save his people from the atrocities they face, or will the Brits and the Zamindars continue to oppress the less powerful? Also, does he take revenge on Jaanki Devi, or does he mend things with her? What is Vikram Thakur's relation with Kesar (Diana Penty)? Watch Azaad to find out.

Azaad in Theaters

Azaad is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

