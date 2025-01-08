Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 8th January 2025: YJHD re-release and Pushpa 2 battle it out for number 1

Box office plays an important role in deciding the fate of movies. Currently, there have been five major movies which are running in Hindi markets. A few of them including Fateh, Game Changer, Azaad, and Deva are yet to join the list. As of now, we have Pushpa 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Marco, Mufasa, and Baby John that are competing at the Hindi box office.

Pushpa 2 vs Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Who Will Win The Battle On January 8?

Pushpa 2: The Rule, which serves as a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, earned Rs 1.65 crore on fifth Wednesday (January 8, 2025) in the Hindi markets. The cume collection of the Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun-starrer stands at Rs 726.65 crore.

The re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani also recorded a business of Rs 1.65 crore on Wednesday, bringing its earnings to Rs 11.35 crore. The overall collection of the 2013 blockbuster in Indian markets is Rs 190.6 crore. Both movies locked horns to become the top grosser at the Hindi box office on Friday.

Unni Mukundan's Malayalam film, Marco fetched Rs 60 lakh in its Hindi language version. Mufasa: The Lion King, which features Shah Rukh Khan as a voice artist, stood at Rs 45 lakh in Hindi markets.

Baby John, which has been running in theaters since Christmas 2024, hasn't been receiving decent footfalls among Hindi audience. Varun Dhawan's actioner struggled at Rs 10 lakh today.

Here's How Much Following Movies Earned This Wednesday

Movies Net Hindi Collections Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Rs 1.65 crore Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Rs 1.65 crore Marco (Hindi) Rs 60 lakh Mufasa (Hindi) Rs 45 lakh Baby John Rs 10 lakh

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

