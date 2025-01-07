Mufasa The Lion King India Day 19 Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu voiced prequel nets solid Rs 1.25 crore on third Tuesday

Produced by Walt Disney Pictures, Mufasa: The Lion King has been running in theaters for over three weeks. The animated musical drama, helmed by Barry Jenkins, has emerged as the second highest grossing Hollywood film of 2024. Apart from its business in North America, the growth of Mufasa is also credited to Indian box office.

Mufasa: The Lion King Earns Rs 1.25 crore On Third Tuesday; Maintains Strong Hold In Indian Markets

Mufasa: The Lion King scored Rs 106 crore in the first two weeks in India. In the third week, Mufasa had fetched Rs 8.85 crore till Monday. On Day 19, Barry Jenkins' helmer collected Rs 1.25 crore, taking its cume earnings to Rs 116.10 crore in Indian markets.

Weeks/Days Net Collections In India First Week+ Second Week Rs 106 crore Third Friday Rs 1.75 crore Third Saturday Rs 2.75 crore Third Sunday Rs 3 crore Third Monday Rs 1.35 crore Third Tuesday Rs 1.25 lakh Total Rs 116.10 crore

Mufasa Roaring At The Box Office In India

Director Barry Jenkins collaborating with Indian superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu for the Hindi and Telugu versions respectively has played a huge role in its success in our nation. The Disney prequel is a big brand in India and adding SRK and Mahesh Babu as voice artists gives fans an opportunity to witness the story of Mufasa with Indian touch.

Mufasa Is Amongst Highest Grossing Hollywood Film In India; Crosses Furious 7

Mufasa, which serves as a prequel to The Lion King (2019) has emerged as one of the highest grossing Hollywood films in India. Avatar: The Way of Water tops the list at Rs 467 crore gross earnings. The 2024 Disney musical drama is on the 10th spot with an estimated gross collection of Rs 139 crore. It has replaced Furious 7 that earned Rs 138 crore as its lifetime gross.

Advertisement

Mufasa is now targetting to cross Avatar (2009) which stands at Rs 149 crore gross. There is a slim chance that Aaron Pierre-starrer may go past Oppenheimer too. The 2023 film starring Cillian Murphy grossed Rs 157.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office India: Mufasa on Day 15 gives Sonic 3 a run for its money on 1st Friday; Detailed analysis