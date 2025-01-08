Box Office: Will Pushpa 2's 20 minute additional footage from 11th January lead to increase in collections?
The makers are adding an extended cut footage of 20 minutes in Pushpa 2 on January 11. Can it help Allu Arjun-starrer earn more business? Let's decode.
Disclaimer: Since the publishing of this article, the makers have pushed the release date of Pushpa 2 with the extended cut, further. A new date for Pushpa 2's Extended Cut will shortly be announced.
Pushpa 2: The Rule has created history during its theatrical run while becoming the highest grossing Indian film of all time. S Shankar's directorial venture is in the last leg at the box office. Now, the wildfire is all set to get extra fiery on January 11, 2025 as the makers of Pushpa 2 are bringing the reloaded version of the mass action drama in theaters.
Pushpa 2 To Play In Theaters With 20 Minutes Additional Footage
The official handle of Mythri Movie Makers recently announced it on Instagram that they will present the reloaded version of Pushpa 2 starting from Friday. In their post, the production house stated that the additional footage of 20 minutes will be added in the current version of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer.
Will the audience spend their money on tickets to watch Pushpa 2's reloaded version? Let's analyze. Going by the cinegoers who have already watched the Pushpa sequel in theaters may not step in theaters, especially for the additional footage. They would instead wait for it to release on OTT platforms.
Meanwhile, the audience, who are yet to watch Pushpa 2 on the big screens, considering its historical theatrical run, may get the benefit of being the first ones to watch the reloaded version.
Pushpa 2 To Touch Rs 750 Crore In Fifth Week In Hindi Markets; Dethrones Baahubali 2 As The Highest Grosser Of India
The Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa 2 is inching closer to Rs 750 mark club at the ticket windows. As far as Indian box office is concerned, S Shankar's helmer recently dethroned Baahubali 2: The Conclusion while emerging as the highest grossing film of Indian cinema. Pushpa sequel earned Rs 1352 in 32 days of its release. Baahubali 2 collected Rs 1347 crore in India as its lifetime earnings back then.
Will you book tickets to watch the reloaded version?
