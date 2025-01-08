Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 7th January 2025: Pushpa 2 continues to hold its fortress on day 34
Let's take a look at the Hindi box office performances of five movies including Pushpa 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Marco and others. Scroll down to read more.
Hindi box office has been witnessing several movies running in theaters these days. While Pushpa 2 is unstoppable in its theatrical run, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has been scoring well in its re-release. Other films which are in the race of Hindi markets include the dubbed versions of Marco and Mufasa: The Lion King. Baby John, which has emerged as a disaster, is also on the list.
Pushpa 2 Leads As Top Movie In Hindi Markets On January 7; Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Is On Second Spot
As on January 7, 2025, the Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa 2 is leading in Hindi markets. Allu Arjun's film earned Rs 1.75 crore net on fifth Tuesday, bringing its cume collection to Rs 725 crore. It is all set to touch Rs 750 crore net in its current week.
Meanwhile, the re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is on the second spot. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the 2013 blockbuster collected Rs 1.70 crore.
The dubbed versions of Marco and Mufasa: The Lion King fetched Rs 65 lakh and Rs 50 lakh respectively. They are on the third and fourth positions. This is to note that Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu have dubbed for Mufasa in the Hindi and Telugu languages. Released on December 25, 2024, Baby John has secured the last position with a net business of Rs 15 lakh.
Net Collections Of Movies At The Hindi Box Office Including Dubbed Versions
|Movies
|Net Hindi Collections
|Pushpa 2 (Hindi)
|Rs 1.75 crore
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|Rs 1.70 crore
|Marco (Hindi)
|Rs 65 lakh
|Mufasa (Hindi)
|Rs 50 lakh
|Baby John
|Rs 15 lakh
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
