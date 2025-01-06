Top Highest Grossing Films at Indian Box Office: Allu Arjun rules the top with Pushpa 2
Pushpa 2 overtook Baahubali 2 for the title of the highest grosser of all time, which held the record for nearly eight years.
Pushpa 2 has emerged as the highest-grossing film at the Indian box office, with Rs. 1352 crore in its thirty-two-day box office run so far. It overtook Baahubali 2 for the title, which held the record for nearly eight years.
In its fifth weekend, Pushpa 2 added Rs. 18 crore approx to its tally, registering a 58 per cent drop from the previous weekend. This marks the steepest decline in its run so far, which would be pretty good for a South Indian film in general, it is highly impressive for Pushpa 2, considering the level of collections it has operated on. The film has almost exhausted its run in South India, with this being the last week as next week will see Sankranti/Pongal releases invade the market. The Hindi version, however, will continue to run for the next couple of weeks, with some competition towards the end of the month.
The Top Highest Grossing Films at the Indian Box Office are as follows:
|Rank
|Title
|Year
|Gross
|1
|Pushpa: The Rule
|2024
|Rs. 1,352.00 cr.
|2
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 1,347.00 cr.
|3
|K.G.F: Chapter 2
|2022
|Rs. 987.00 cr.
|4
|RRR
|2022
|Rs. 894.00 cr.
|5
|Jawan
|2023
|Rs. 744.00 cr.
|6
|Kalki 2898 AD
|2024
|Rs. 741.00 cr.
|7
|Stree 2
|2024
|Rs. 698.00 cr.
|8
|Animal
|2023
|Rs. 660.00 cr.
|9
|Pathaan
|2023
|Rs. 640.00 cr.
|10
|Gadar 2
|2023
|Rs. 623.00 cr.
|11
|Dangal
|2016
|Rs. 511.00 cr.
|12
|2.0
|2018
|Rs. 508.50 cr.
|13
|Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire
|2023
|Rs. 488.50 cr.
|14
|Baahubali: The Beginning
|2015
|Rs. 481.50 cr.
|15
|Avatar: The Way of Water
|2022
|Rs. 467.00 cr.
|16
|P.K.
|2014
|Rs. 449.00 cr.
|17
|Avengers: Endgame
|2019
|Rs. 448.00 cr.
|18
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|2017
|Rs. 432.00 cr.
|19
|Sanju
|2018
|Rs. 431.00 cr.
|20
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|2015
|Rs. 422.00 cr.
