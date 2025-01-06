Pushpa 2 has emerged as the highest-grossing film at the Indian box office, with Rs. 1352 crore in its thirty-two-day box office run so far. It overtook Baahubali 2 for the title, which held the record for nearly eight years.

In its fifth weekend, Pushpa 2 added Rs. 18 crore approx to its tally, registering a 58 per cent drop from the previous weekend. This marks the steepest decline in its run so far, which would be pretty good for a South Indian film in general, it is highly impressive for Pushpa 2, considering the level of collections it has operated on. The film has almost exhausted its run in South India, with this being the last week as next week will see Sankranti/Pongal releases invade the market. The Hindi version, however, will continue to run for the next couple of weeks, with some competition towards the end of the month.

The Top Highest Grossing Films at the Indian Box Office are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 1,352.00 cr. 2 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 1,347.00 cr. 3 K.G.F: Chapter 2 2022 Rs. 987.00 cr. 4 RRR 2022 Rs. 894.00 cr. 5 Jawan 2023 Rs. 744.00 cr. 6 Kalki 2898 AD 2024 Rs. 741.00 cr. 7 Stree 2 2024 Rs. 698.00 cr. 8 Animal 2023 Rs. 660.00 cr. 9 Pathaan 2023 Rs. 640.00 cr. 10 Gadar 2 2023 Rs. 623.00 cr. 11 Dangal 2016 Rs. 511.00 cr. 12 2.0 2018 Rs. 508.50 cr. 13 Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire 2023 Rs. 488.50 cr. 14 Baahubali: The Beginning 2015 Rs. 481.50 cr. 15 Avatar: The Way of Water 2022 Rs. 467.00 cr. 16 P.K. 2014 Rs. 449.00 cr. 17 Avengers: Endgame 2019 Rs. 448.00 cr. 18 Tiger Zinda Hai 2017 Rs. 432.00 cr. 19 Sanju 2018 Rs. 431.00 cr. 20 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2015 Rs. 422.00 cr.

