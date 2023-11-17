Top highest grossing films in Tamil Nadu: Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo reigns Top

During its fourth week, the Tamil blockbuster Leo continued its triumphant run at the Tamil Nadu box office, raking in an impressive Rs. 2.50 crore. There was a big drop on Friday with the arrival of Diwali releases, but the film picked up during the holiday and put some collections. The film's cumulative earnings have now soared to Rs. 230 crore within a span of twenty-nine days. The Vijay starrer secured the coveted title of the highest-grossing film in the state last week and now has established a lead of Rs. 8 crore over the previous record holder, Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1.

This marks the second time that a Vijay film has claimed the top spot in the state's list of top-grossing films, the first instance dating back to his 2004 release, Ghilli. Despite being the reigning superstar of the Tamil film industry in recent times, this was something that had eluded him until now. There were a couple of films in the last few years which came close to being one but were ending a bit short. Likes of Bigil and Master ended up within Rs. 5 crores of Baahubali 2, which was the top grosser at the time of their release.

Ironically, Baahubali 2 held the title of the top grosser in the state for a long five-year duration. However, in a short span of just over a year, Three films — Vikram, PS1, and Leo — managed to dethrone it and claim the coveted position of the top grosser, with a fourth contender, Jailer, also surpassing the once unassailable Baahubali 2.

The highest-grossing films of all time in Tamil Nadu are as follows:

Leo: Rs. 230 crore approx (29 days) Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1: Rs. 222 crore Jailer: Rs. 189 crore Vikram: Rs. 181 crore Baahubali: The Conclusion: Rs. 146 crore Varisu: Rs. 144.50 crore Master: Rs. 142 crore Bigil: Rs. 141 crore Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2: Rs. 139 crore Sarkar: Rs. 131 crore

Overall, Leo has grossed Rs. 417 crore in India and Rs. 615 crore Worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year and second highest-grossing ever behind 2.0 in the industry history. a detailed report on the same will be done in a day or two.

