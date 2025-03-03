Sanam Teri Kasam Overall Lifetime India Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane, Mawra Hocane’s tragic love story eyes Rs 43 crore final; emerges SUPER-HIT
The Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer Sanam Teri Kasam is all set to wrap at Rs 43 crore net at the Indian box office, including the earnings of original run.
Sanam Teri Kasam, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in the lead roles, is near its end at the box office. The tragic love story, written and directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, witnessed a verdict-changing re-run.
Sanam Teri Kasam set to wrap around Rs 43 crore including original run
The Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer is all set to wind up its re-release at Rs 34.15 crore, taking the overall collections to Rs 42.25 crore net at the Indian box office.
Originally released in 2016, Sanam Teri Kasam was a box office bomb and could collect a mere Rs 8.10 crore. Over the years, the movie carved a separate fan base and became a cult. And the rest is history!
India Net Box Office Collections Of Sanam Teri Kasam Are As Follows:
|Particulars
|Net India Box Office
|Original Run
|Rs 8.10 crore
|Re-Release Run
|Rs 34.15 crore
|Total
|Rs 42.25 crore
Sanam Teri Kasam turns box office verdict in favor
Sanam Teri Kasam is no longer a flop venture. Like Tumbbad and Laila Majnu, it has had a verdict-changing re-release and turned the waves to a favorable side.
Initially a flop, the love story exceeded all expectations during its re-release and bagged a blockbuster verdict. Sanam Teri Kasam's overall theatrical verdict will be a Super Hit.
It will be interesting to see which upcoming re-release can match its glory and surpass its box office collections.
