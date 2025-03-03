Sanam Teri Kasam Overall Lifetime India Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane, Mawra Hocane’s tragic love story eyes Rs 43 crore final; emerges SUPER-HIT

The Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer Sanam Teri Kasam is all set to wrap at Rs 43 crore net at the Indian box office, including the earnings of original run.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on Mar 03, 2025 | 09:25 PM IST | 410
Harshvardhan Rane, Mawra Hocane
Credits: Soham Rockstar Entertainment

Sanam Teri Kasam, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in the lead roles, is near its end at the box office. The tragic love story, written and directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, witnessed a verdict-changing re-run. 

Sanam Teri Kasam set to wrap around Rs 43 crore including original run 

The Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer is all set to wind up its re-release at Rs 34.15 crore, taking the overall collections to Rs 42.25 crore net at the Indian box office. 

Originally released in 2016, Sanam Teri Kasam was a box office bomb and could collect a mere Rs 8.10 crore. Over the years, the movie carved a separate fan base and became a cult. And the rest is history! 

India Net Box Office Collections Of Sanam Teri Kasam Are As Follows: 

Particulars  Net India Box Office
Original Run Rs 8.10 crore
Re-Release Run Rs 34.15 crore
Total Rs 42.25 crore

Sanam Teri Kasam turns box office verdict in favor

Sanam Teri Kasam is no longer a flop venture. Like Tumbbad and Laila Majnu, it has had a verdict-changing re-release and turned the waves to a favorable side. 

Initially a flop, the love story exceeded all expectations during its re-release and bagged a blockbuster verdict. Sanam Teri Kasam's overall theatrical verdict will be a Super Hit. 

It will be interesting to see which upcoming re-release can match its glory and surpass its box office collections. 

Have you watched Sanam Teri Kasam? Tell us your thoughts on the movie in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

About The Author
Mohit Dixit

With a master's degree in mass communication, Mohit finds his comfort in the world of cinema.

