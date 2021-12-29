Allu Arjun's Pushpa second Tuesday box office; Crosses Rs. 250 crores worldwide

Pushpa: The Rise continues to rise, raked in an estimated. Rs. 5.75 crores on Tuesday at the Indian box office. This puts the Allu Arjun starrer at Rs. 223 crores (Rs. 118 crores share) in its 12 days of run so far. It has also earned over $3.6M (Rs. 27.50 crores) off-shore, crossing Rs. 250 crores worldwide, making it the second Allu Arjun and fifth Tollywood movie to go over the coveted number. The worldwide share is Rs. 130 crores Approx in twelve days.

Following is the daily box office collections of Pushpa at the Indian box office so far:

Week One - Rs. 177.30 crores

2nd Friday - Rs. 7.70 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 12.50 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 13.25 crores

2nd Monday - Rs. 6.50 crores

2nd Tuesday - Rs. 5.75 crores

Total - Rs. 223 crores

The film has collected over Rs. 45 crores in the first five days of the second week so far. It will be targeting over Rs. 55 crores in the second week eventually. Provided cinemas remain open in the coming days, with the threat of increasing CoVID restrictions looming over it, Rs. 250 crores is all but certain. The Hindi version of the film is now making more than 50 per cent of All India collections, with Rs. 3 crores Approx coming on 2nd Tuesday. The twelfth-day collections in Hindi are just 25 per cent less than opening day, which is simply remarkable. With the postponement of Jersey, the film has another open week including a lucrative New Year’s weekend.

