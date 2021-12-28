EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun reveals being ‘charged up’ for Pushpa 2; Says ‘We will tweak a lot of things in part 2’

Allu Arjun is grabbing all the eyeballs these days after his movie Pushpa was released. Fans have been going gaga over the film and the actor is heaping praises for his performance. The film that was released in multiple languages has been doing quite well at the box office despite clashing with the Hollywood film Spider Man. Pinkvilla recently got an opportunity to chat with the actor, who was extremely happy with the success of Pushpa. In his interview, he opened up about his plans regarding Pushpa 2 and more.

The news recently broke that Pushpa 2 would roll on the floors from February 2022. So when we asked Allu Arjun that how excited he is to start shooting for the sequel? The actor replied, “Genuinely I’m very charged up. I am very enthusiastic to shoot it because I am believing that we can give much more in part 2. Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best.”

We wanted to know if there have been discussions about elevating some things and changing something in Pushpa 2? Allu Arjun confidently, replied, “Ya ya! Once the movie goes to people and there is a lot of feedback there will be those small small things that ‘oh we could have done this that way’. No matter how big a hit it is, you will always find scope for betterment. You feel that ya these can be explored more, these are the things that people are enjoying, I think we should explore those more in part 2, so there are moments like that. I think we will tweak a lot of things when it comes to part 2.”

