Allu Arjun on success in Hindi market, Pushpa & more: ‘Heartland of India misses the multi genre film format’

Allu Arjun made his debut in the Hindi markets with Pushpa and the film has been the biggest surprises of the year. It is among the top 3 grossers of 2021 in Hindi market and continuing to go strong at the box office. Allu Arjun informs that the team didn’t expect the film to do well in Hindi. “We didn’t expect to be very honest,” he sets the record straight.

He is quick to add, “We were releasing it in Hindi to test waters, but I am glad that it has paid off so well. Somewhere deep inside, I had this feeling that it will pay off because I have seen some kind of a pulse in North India.” The film released in Hindi with minimal promotions and it’s the word of mouth that caught up in a big way followed by a sustained campaign that is translating into footfalls.

Ask Allu Arjun on the film’s success in Hindi and he explains, “I give credit to the Indian multi-genre format – the songs, fights, drama, love story and humor. Indian films are multi-genre films. Our films are very typical. If you take western films, they cater to only one or two genres. It could be horror- comedy, thriller or action. It won’t be multi-genre. I think, heartland of India misses multi-genre format films. So, it’s this format that has resulted in our success and that’s what I call Indian cinema.”

However, the success of Allu Arjun didn’t come overnight. He goes down the memory lane and believes that television has played a major role in making him a popular face in the Hindi market. “Last 10 years, the Hindi audience has been seeing us on television. The success didn’t happen today, it’s called the 100-sugar cube effect. You put 99 sugars, it doesn’t move, but then the moment you put the 100th cube, the whole thing goes up. So, this was the 100-sugar cube effect,” he concludes.

