Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar grows by 75 percent on 2nd Saturday; Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway up by 1 crore on day 2

It was a good Saturday at the Indian box office as films grew well from Friday. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar grew by 75 percent from Friday while Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway grew by a staggering 90 percent. Both the films are expected to keep the momentum going on Sunday to pack a healthy weekend. Kabzaa and Zwigato recorded unmentionably low collections on Saturday and they won't survive on Monday.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Cruises Towards Rs 100 Crore India Nett

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor led Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan added Rs. 5.70 crore nett on Saturday to take its total collections to over Rs 90 crores in 11 days. Positively by Tuesday, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be a Rs 100 crore nett grosser. The Rs 100 crore figure has only been breached 8 times since Covid-19 and this Ranbir-Shraddha starrer will make it nine. The post Covid box office dynamics are very different and for a film like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, that appeals mostly to metro cities, to do these numbers certainly is to be seen very positively. The collections internationally now stand at around 4 million dollars and by the end of its run, the total will be around 5 million dollars. The numbers internationally could have been higher by a good 30 percent but the numbers that it has registered are not bad either. The result of the film shall allow more filmmakers to venture into this space since there definitely is a theatrical audience still there for rom-coms provided they are packaged well with good starcast and music.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Sees An Excellent Growth On Its Second Day

Rani Mukerji led Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway grew by an excellent 90 percent on day 2. The film collected Rs 2.20 crore nett on Saturday and now the 2 day total is around Rs 3.35 - 3.40 crores. The advances for Sunday are better than Saturday and the weekend is headed towards Rs 6 crore, that is five times the opening day number. The numbers coming internationally are impressive. It is the highest grossing Indian film in Norway already and that is an unprecedented achievement. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has recovered its budget from non-theatrical revenue sources already and the theatrical share is the effective profit for the film.

Kabzaa and Zwigato are both underperforming with numbers below 50 lakh on day 2 as well.

