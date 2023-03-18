Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway opens bigger internationally than in India; Collects Rs 1.70 crore

Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway had a reasonable opening day of around Rs 1.15 - 1.20 crore nett on day 1 in India. The film released in just over 500 screens and the numbers are good enough for a film that is usually discarded as a film meant to be watched digitally. The India gross collections stand in the vicinity of Rs 1.50 crores and based on the early trends for day 2, the film has jumped very well. While the India-wide collections for the opening day are fair, the international numbers have come to everyone's surprise as they are higher than the collections recorded domestically.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Records Highest Ever Opening In Norway For An Indian Film

For starters, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway's opening day collections in Norway are the highest for an Indian film by a big margin. The film saw 2015 admits on the first day, which roughly translates to gross collections of around 30 thousand dollars. It was the number 2 film at the box office in Norway yesterday, only behind Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, and that is a big achievement. The film may see a three day opening weekend of over 75 thousand dollars if all goes well.

Rani Mukerji's Film Does Well In USA/Canada And Other International Markets

Not just in Norway but Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway packed a solid punch in other international markets too, vis-à-vis the costs involved and also the release size. US/Canada for instance saw an opening day of around 60 thousand dollars and the opening weekend is likely to be over 250 thousand dollars if all goes well.

Other international markets have fared well too, to add over 100 thousand dollars more. The total cume internationally goes over 200 thousand dollars, which when converted to Indian rupees, is around Rs 1.70 crores. Thus the collections internationally are comfortably higher than collections domestically.



The worldwide day 1 collection of the film is over Rs 3 crore gross and it is to be seen where the weekend of the film lands. From the looks of it, the 3 day gross of the film at the box office can be around 13 crores, which would be considered a very healthy total, economically.

You can watch Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway at a theatre near you.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji explains why box office success of a film is important for an actor