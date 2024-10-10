Tumbbad Overall Lifetime Box Office Worldwide: Sohum Shah and Rahi Anil Barve's film verdict changes from FLOP to HIT; Targets Rs 54 crore final

Tumbbad directed by Rahi Anil Barve and starring Sohum Shah has redefined the potential of re-releases at the Indian box office. The film collected Rs 12 crore net and slightly over 15 crore gross in its original run and was declared a theatrical flop. It was not like the film didn't find appreciation at the time of its release but it didn't translate into respectable collections. 6 years after its original release, Tumbbad was re-released in theatres and it made a mockery of every expectation put upon it.

Tumbbad Targets A Rs 54 Crore Overall Worldwide Finish; Close To 70 Percent Of The Collections Have Come From Re-Release

Tumbbad became the highest collecting re-release at the Indian box office since the year 2000, beating films like Titanic and Ghilli. It is set to end its Indian theatrical re-run collecting around Rs 32 crore net, which is roughly Rs 38 crore gross. Coupled with the original collections of Rs 15.50 crore gross, the Sohum Shah starrer and Rahi Anil Barve directorial looks at a Rs 54 crore global finish. The re-release run has contributed close to 70 percent of the movie's overall collections and that is unprecedented. The collections of the re-run are 2.5 times higher despite the fact that it is available to be watched at subsidised rates on digital platforms, in the comfort of the prospective viewer's home.

Tumbbad Turns From Being A Theatrical Flop To A Theatrical Hit

Tumbbad was a theatrical flop that could only recover Rs 5.50 crore as theatrical share against a budget of Rs 15 crore. The re-run theatrical share is around Rs 13 crore and that takes the overall share to Rs 18.50 crore. Despite the fact that a good amount of money was spent on the re-release publicity and marketing, it has comfortably broken even theatrically. The movie's non-theatrical share will act as its profit. More than that, the re-release reception has significantly increased the anticipation for Tumbbad 2, which will soon go on floors. It won't at all be surprising if the makers recover all of the budget of the sequel from non-theatrical rights alone, given that part 1 was a huge digital success that actually resulted in the movie gaining a cult following.

Advertisement

Watch the Tumbbad Re-Release Trailer

About Tumbbad

When a family builds a shrine for Hastar, a monster who is never to be worshipped, and attempts to get their hands on his cursed wealth, they face catastrophic consequences. (Credit: IMDb)

Tumbbad In Theatres

Tumbbad still plays in a few theatres across India. While the film is available on digital, the best way to enjoy the movie is on the big screen. Have you watched Tumbbad yet? Also, how excited are you for Tumbbad 2?

ALSO READ: Tumbbad Re-Release Final Box Office Collections: Sohum Shah and Rahi Anil Barve's film sees a REVIVAL; Grosses Rs 38 crore worldwide