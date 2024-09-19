Tumbbad Total Box Office Collections: Sohum Shah's movie hits Rs 25 crore at the end of week 1 of re-release; Set for a PHENOMENAL National Cinema Day

Tumbbad directed by Rahi Anil Barve and starring Sohum Shah is performing extremely well in its re-release. In the first week of re-release in India, it has raked-in Rs 12.70 crore net, which is even higher than what the movie collected in its original run, back in 2018. The total collections of Tumbbad stand at just under Rs 25 crore. The film is trending exceptionally in the weekdays. It neted higher than the opening day of its re-release on Monday and Tuesday and now it will see an uptick in its collections on 2nd Friday courtesy National Cinema Day.

Tumbbad Collects Rs 25 Crore At The End Of Week 1 Of Re-Release; It Is Set For A Huge National Cinema Day

On its 2nd Friday, Tumbbad will be collecting more than what it did on the first day of re-release. The comparison gets even crazier if we compare it with what the movie grossed on the first day of its original run. The collections will practically be four times of the original opening day. The Sohum Shah starrer is a true example of a film that was ahead of its time. A movie that was a flop in its original run will no longer be termed as a flop because of the resounding success of its re-release. The re-run has been verdict-challenging. If the movie is able to have a share that's equal to its budget, there's no reason why it won't be called a hit.

The Big Re-Release Marketing Campaign Of Tumbbad Has Worked Out Very Well

Advertisement

It is difficult to put a number but Tumbbad seems like it will keep finding audiences in theatres for weeks to come. The big marketing campaign for re-release was a huge gamble but it has reaped the makers, great dividends. It has not only aided the prospects of Tumbbad but it has also exponentially increased the potential of Tumbbad 2 to perform at the box office. Tumbbad 2 was officially announced on the day of Tumbbad's re-release.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Tumbbad In Its Re-Release Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 1.50 crore 2 Rs 2.25 crore 3 Rs 3 crore 4 Rs 1.65 crore 5 Rs 1.60 crore 6 Rs 1.40 crore 7 Rs 1.30 crore Total Rs 12.70 crore crore in 7 days in India

The total cume of Tumbbad is Rs 24.85 crore net in India at the end of the first week of re-release.

Watch the Tumbbad Re-Release Trailer

About Tumbbad

When a family builds a shrine for Hastar, a monster who is never to be worshipped, and attempts to get their hands on his cursed wealth, they face catastrophic consequences. (Credit: IMDb)

Tumbbad In Theatres

Advertisement

Tumbbad plays at a theatre near you, again. While the film is available on digital, the best way to enjoy it is on the big screen. Have you watched Tumbbad yet? Also, how excited are you for Tumbbad 2?

ALSO READ: Sohum Shah on creating Tumbbad 2 amid Munjya and Stree 2’s success; ‘They are not making dadi-nani ki kahaniyaan’