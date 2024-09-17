Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office 1st Monday: Sohum Shah starrer collects more than opening day on 4th day; Sets itself up for a long run

Tumbbad directed by Rahi Anil Barve and starring Sohum Shah in a titular role re-released in theatres on 13th September, 2024 and the response so far has been terrific. Tumbbad emerged as the highest opening re-release in Hindi as it collected Rs 1.50 crore. The film saw a good jump in collections on Saturday and Sunday to put up a re-release opening weekend of Rs 6.75 crore. On the occasion of Eid-E-Milad, Tumbbad exceeded its opening day number, collecting Rs 1.60 crore. With Ganesh Visarjan on Tuesday, it is likely that Tumbbad will continue to maintain its strong momentum,

Tumbbad Manages To Collect More Than What It Did On Its Opening Day, On First Monday

Tumbbad targets an opening week of over Rs 10 crore in its re-release. To put things into perspective, the movie, in its original run, collected just Rs 5 crore in its opening week. It is tough to predict how much Tumbbad will do in its full run but one thing that is assured is that the Sohum Shah starrer will comfortably collect more than what it did in its original run. The big response for the re-release, despite it being available to be watched for free on digital, makes the thumping success even sweeter. Tumbbad Part 2 has officially been announced seeing the love for the first part, 6 years after release. Investors who were sceptical about the sequel potential will no longer feel so, seeing how well the movie is doing in theatres, in its re-release.

The Gamble By The Makers Of Tumbbad Has Paid Off

Advertisement

Tumbbad's re-release has had a high marketing expenditure but the gamble has paid off big time. Not just Tumbbad has found more love in its re-release but also the wait for part 2 has gotten tougher. With sequels of liked films turning it on at the box office, one should be expecting nothing different from Tumbbad 2 when it releases.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Tumbbad In Its Re-Release Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 1.50 crore 2 Rs 2.25 crore 3 Rs 3 crore 4 Rs 1.60 crore Total Rs 8.35 crore in 4 days in India

The total cume of the movie has crossed Rs 20.50 crore net in India.

Watch the Tumbbad Re-Release Trailer

About Tumbbad

When a family builds a shrine for Hastar, a monster who is never to be worshipped, and attempts to get their hands on his cursed wealth, they face catastrophic consequences. (Credit: IMDb)

Tumbbad In Theatres

Tumbbad now plays in a theatre near you. While the film is available on digital, it only makes sense to experience it on the big screen. Have you watched Tumbbad yet? Do let us know.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office Day 1: Sohum Shah's mytho-horror triples the opening day of its original run; Collects Rs 1.50 crore