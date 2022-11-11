Uunchai Movie Review: The magic, simplicity, and innocence of Sooraj Barjatya works in 2022 as well

Plot Bhupen (Danny Denzongpa), born in Nepal, has the dream of going on a trek to mount Everest with his friends, Amit (Amitabh Bachchan), Om (Anupam Kher), and Javed (Boman Irani). But the biggest challenge of the trek is the barrier of age, as the four friends are now senior citizens and climbing Mount. Everest is a mammoth task. While the idea to trek is initially met with resistance from the friends, they get their motivation to climb the mountain after the death of Bhupen. Friendship is their only motivation and they decide to go on this trek to fulfill the last wish of their best friend. They are joined by Mala (Sarika) Do they succeed? What challenges do they face? Watch Uunchai to know it all.

What works? It’s 2022 and what works the best for Uunchai is the magic, simplicity, and innocence of the Sooraj Barjatya cinema. The ace filmmaker has complete command over his craft and it’s his conviction over the emotions that make us believe in the journey of Amit, Javed, Om, and Mala. The first half of Uunchai is like a breezy of fresh air. The surprise is the element of humor that’s infused in the narrative – Uunchai’s strength is in the fact that it celebrates life. Sooraj Barjatya layers the story with multiple sub-plots and manages to give closure to all of them. He makes you laugh, smile, and cry through his film. The performances by the entire cast are rock-solid, and it’s a delight to see Danny Denzongpa and Sarika on the big screen. The visuals are breath-taking, and it’s probably one of the most visually appealing Sooraj Barjatya films. The background music blends well with the film and the picturization of the song, Keti Ko is sure to bring a smile to your face. Another surprise in the film is the messaging. Sooraj Barjatya films have always spoken about living together, but this time around, there are elements in the narrative that speaks of nuclear families and the importance of living independently. But beneath all the messaging is the strong voice and belief of the filmmaker.

What doesn’t work? Uunchai is around 20 minutes longer than what it should have been. While the first half flies in no time, the pace dips in the second half. There’s a prolonged 25-minute episode around Mr. Bachchan’s character which goes off track and results in a dip in the narrative. The team could have made the film without that element and the impact would have been much better. Things thankfully pick up towards the finale and the climax gives you the emotional high that one warrants from a high-octane drama. Performances Uunchai marks the first collaboration of Amitabh Bachchan with Sooraj Barjatya and the actor has delivered a strong performance, like always. This is unlike anything he has played in the last few years as his character is full of life and has an element of self-discovery towards the end. Anupam Kher is fantastic as Om, and his character too has an arc that hasn’t been seen in an actor from this age group. In fact, the transition of Kher’s character is the most beautiful amongst all other counterparts. Boman Irani does well at Javed and his chemistry with Neena Gupta is heart-warming. Their romance has an old-school vibe and you can’t help but smile through their interactions. Both the actors are apt for their roles. It’s a delight to see Sarika on the screen and she slips into the role of Mala with perfection. Danny Denzongpa is a surprise package and there is a section of the audience who will be bowled over the purity in his smile. It’s actually his divine presence that makes their journey to Everest even more believable. Final Verdict Uunchai is a well-made film, that serves as a rooted version of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara for senior citizens. The emotions are relatable and the journey is motivating. You can’t help but smile through the narrative and root for the characters to reach the Everest Base Camp. Some trimming is needed in the second half, but thankfully, the film has enough high points to hold attention and pack a punch. It’s a heart-warming watch.

