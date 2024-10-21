Vettaiyan 2nd Weekend Worldwide Box Office Collections Update: Rajinikanth starrer adds paltry Rs 11.50 crore; Cume stands at Rs 217 crore

Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel and starring Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and others had a low second weekend at the box office. The movie just grossed around Rs 10.65 crore in India in its second weekend, over 80 percent down from the first weekend. The India cume of Vettaiyan after 11 days stands at Rs 143.55 crore and it will crawl its way to Rs 150 crore in the full run.

Vettaiyan Has An Underwhelming 2nd Weekend; Movie Doesn't Recover From Monday Drop

The biggest upset for the Rajinikanth movie will be that it will fail to gross Rs 100 crore in the state of Tamil Nadu, as it is expected to wind up grossing around Rs 95 crore. Seeing the trajectory that the movie observed in its first three days (Thursday, Friday, Saturday), it seemed like it could even gross Rs 150 crore in the home state. However, the movie could not recover from the Monday drop.

Vettaiyan Targets A Rs 225-230 Crore Global Finish

Vettaiyan's final worldwide closing should be around Rs 225-230 crore, which is underwhelming for a Rajinikanth starrer. If the numbers are seen independently, without the superstar baggage and without stressing much on the valuation, they are in no way bad or poor. What the Superstar is able to do at the age of over 70 is truly commendable. Regardless of the reception, Vettaiyan continues to be the year's 2nd highest Kollywood grosser, only behind The Greatest Of All Time.

Have A Look At The Day Wise Gross India Box Office Collections Of Vettaiyan

Day India Gross Collections 1 Rs 35.65 crore 2 Rs 25.25 crore 3 Rs 29.50 crore 4 Rs 24.75 crore 5 Rs 5.70 crore 6 Rs 4.35 crore 7 Rs 4.35 crore 8 Rs 3.35 crore 9 Rs 2.25 crore 10 Rs 4 crore 11 Rs 4.40 crore Total Rs 143.55 crore gross India in 11 days

Coupled with USD 8.725 million (Rs 73.25 crore) internationally in 7 days, Vettaiyan stands at Rs 216.80 crore gross worldwide

About Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth showcases the story of SP Athiyan IPS, a police officer who is stationed in Kanniyakumari living with his wife and nephew. The man is known to be an encounter specialist and feared by many criminals, earning him the nickname, Vettaiyan meaning The Hunter.

Along with his professional life, the IPS officer meets a girl called Saranya, who is a school teacher and fights for the rights of her students and education. Amitabh Bachchan takes on the role of Supreme Court Justice Sathyadev who advocates for human rights and emphasizes that not all crimes should conclude in encounters.

However, things take a dark turn prompting Athiyan to take matters into his own hands; even getting transferred to Chennai. This sets up the rest of the investigative drama and a conflict of ideologies between encountering criminals and human rights.

Vettaiyan In Theatres

Vettaiyan is now playing at a theatre near you. You can book tickets for the movie from online ticketing applications or from the box office. If you have watched Vettaiyan, how did you find it to be?

