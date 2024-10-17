Vettaiyan Worldwide Box Office Collections Update: Rajinikanth led investigation-drama creeps to Rs 200 crore after Monday crash

Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel and starring Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and others, finally crossed Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office on its 7th day. The movie stood at Rs 183 crore after the extended first weekend. It crashed on Monday and since then, it has not been able to recover. Despite there being no significant competition till Diwali, Vettaiyan will not be able to take full advantage of its open run.

Vettaiyan Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide In 7 Days; Doesn't Recover From Monday Crash

Vettaiyan was not performing too well in the Andhra states and the North, so it was going to be all about the performing markets like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and overseas to step up. Unfortunately, they came down on Monday as well, giving the investigation-drama absolutely no chance to recover. The Rs 200 crore gross worldwide figure looks to be the last significant milestone for the Rajinikanth starrer as the chances of it reaching Rs 250 crore look bleak.

Vettaiyan Is The 2nd Highest Kollywood Grosser Of 2024 So Far

Regardless, the Rajinikanth film is still the second highest grosser of Kollywood in 2024, only behind The Greatest Of All Time. There are a couple of prospective films from Kollywood this year which can ecllipse Vettaiyan at the box office, but more can be said about them when they release.

Have A Look At The Day Wise Gross India Box Office Collections Of Vettaiyan

Advertisement

Day India Gross Collections 1 Rs 35.65 crore 2 Rs 25.50 crore 3 Rs 30 crore 4 Rs 25 crore 5 Rs 5.70 crore 6 Rs 4 crore 7 Rs 3.90 crore Total Rs 129.75 crore gross India in 7 days

Coupled with USD 8.65 million (Rs 72.50 crore) internationally in 7 days, Vettaiyan stands at Rs 202.25 crore gross worldwide

Watch the Vettaiyan Trailer

About Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth showcases the story of SP Athiyan IPS, a police officer who is stationed in Kanniyakumari living with his wife and nephew. The man is known to be an encounter specialist and feared by many criminals, earning him the nickname, Vettaiyan meaning The Hunter.

Along with his professional life, the IPS officer meets a girl called Saranya, who is a school teacher and fights for the rights of her students and education. Amitabh Bachchan takes on the role of Supreme Court Justice Sathyadev who advocates for human rights and emphasizes that not all crimes should conclude in encounters.

However, things take a dark turn prompting Athiyan to take matters into his own hands; even getting transferred to Chennai. This sets up the rest of the investigative drama and a conflict of ideologies between encountering criminals and human rights.

Advertisement

Vettaiyan In Theatres

Vettaiyan is now playing at a theatre near you. You can book tickets for the movie from online ticketing applications or from the box office. If you have watched Vettaiyan, how did you find it to be?