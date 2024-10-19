Has Rajinikanth been asked to compensate for Vettaiyan’s underwhelming box office performance? Here’s what we know

Rajinikanth-Fahadh Faasil-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Vettaiyan seems to have failed to live up to the hyped expectations when it comes to the box office reach. Despite a stellar star cast, strong storyline and upbeat musical score, the film has only been able to collect Rs. 207 crore worldwide at the end of its first week. The underperformance has naturally left many surprised.

And now, the recent report mentioned by M9 News claims that the makers of the film, Lyca Productions, have asked Rajinikanth to compensate for the loss by doing another movie with them.

The makers have reportedly also asked the superstar to reduce his pay in this next collaboration, considering how Thalaiva’s previous films with them have also not been able to live up to the expectations. However, there is yet to be any official confirmation on the matter by either the actor or the makers.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan marked Rajinikanth’s return to the screen once again in his iconic avatar of a cop. Earlier, during a press conference, the filmmaker expressed interest in making a prequel to the film.

He emphasized that he wishes to explore the character of Athiyan, essayed by Rajinikanth and how he ended up becoming an encounter specialist, as well as how even the other characters transformed into what they have become.

TJ Gnanavel said, “I'm more interested in exploring a prequel. Vettaiyan: The Hunter could delve into Athiyan's journey, revealing how he became an encounter specialist, Fahadh Faasil's transformation into a thief and police informant, and other aspects of the story's backstory."

Besides this, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan also reunited with Rajinikanth on the silver screen again, years after their last release Hum in 1991.

On the personal front, Rajinikanth recently suffered a slight setback in his health, due to which he had to undergo a minor surgical procedure in Chennai back on October 1, 2024. Nonetheless, the actor recovered to good health and was soon discharged, resulting in his comeback to his pending work commitments.

