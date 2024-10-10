Vettaiyan to lead Dussehra releases by HUGE MARGIN; Martin, Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video depend heavily on spot booking and positive WOM

Four major movies are releasing on Dussehra this year: Vettaiyan from Kollywood, Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video from Bollywood, and Martin from Sandalwood. Here’s discussing their early trends and box office potentials.

Vettaiyan Set To Lead The Dussehra Festival With A Big Margin

Among all the Dussehra releases, Vettaiyan debuted on the screens today, and the other three will hit the theaters tomorrow. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan stars Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead and an ensemble cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and others.

The movie, directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanvel, is heading for a very good opening of around Rs 65-70 crore worldwide. Released across the nation in multiple languages, Vettaiyan is relatively bigger in every sense—scale, cast, or production. It holds immense box office potential to lead all the festive releases this year, both on the opening day and finally by the end of their theatrical runs.

Dhruva Sarja’s Martin Lacks Enough Buzz, To Take An Underwhelming Start

Dhruva Sarja starrer Martin is a long-delayed project. The Kannada mass-action movie directed by AP Arjun is finally hitting the screens tomorrow. Though the makers have hyped the movie a lot, there is not enough buzz to assume a good start at the box office.

Martin is also being released in other languages outside Sandalwood. It will be interesting to see if it can find an audience in dubbed versions. Currently, the mass actioner is heading to a decent start; it needs to prove its worth to work further at the box office in the long run. The movie is expected to take the second-best opening after Vettaiyan, but its fate depends heavily on public reception.

Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Depends Heavily On Spot Booking & Positive Word Of Mouth

Alia Bhatt starrer prison-break action-drama Jigra and Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s comedy film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video are expected to open with low numbers in the range of Rs 5 crore to Rs 6 crore. However, the lack of an initial rush in advance sales was already expected, considering the small-budget movies and the no big star faces.

The trailers of Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video met with positive responses, although the makers couldn’t expand the marketing further. Their fate will heavily depend on word-of-mouth. If the initial response comes in their favor, they can enjoy a healthy long run until the Diwali clash.

Overall, Vettaiyan will lead the Dussehra releases. Still, the Hindi movies Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video have the potential to attain the second and third spots by the end of their theatrical runs, while Martin can end up being the least favorite. But, as they say, never say never. Anything can happen. In the end, the Audience is the king.

