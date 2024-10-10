Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Preview: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii starrer run time, screen count, advance booking and opening day

After the success of Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao returns to the big screen with another comic caper, the Raaj Shaandilyaa-directed Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The film features Triptii Dimri as the female lead alongside actors like Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania, and Ashwini Kalsekar among others. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has been certified UA by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 32 minutes.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is seeing an All India release by Anil Thadani and the distributor is going wide with its release on around 2500 screens nationwide. The advance bookings for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video opened on Wednesday evening and the response is average. As on Thursday at 3 PM, the comic caper led by Rajkummar Rao has sold around 12,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – and is headed for a finish in the vicinity of 20,000 to 25,000 tickets.

The first day business of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is expected to be in the range of Rs 4.50 crore to 5.50 crore, more or less in the same range as the competing film, Jigra. While Jigra is appealing more to the urban audiences, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video could get more walk-in audiences due to the comedy genre and desi appeal. The start is decent for the star-cast and genre, however, the low if compared to the historic start of Rao’s last release, Stree 2. The opening day is in sync or rather better than most of the films featuring Rajkummar Rao outside of the Stree franchise, and a positive talk could take it towards the success tag in the long run, as there is no competition till Diwali.

The film had the scope to open better by a crore or two had the music fired in the big way, but the sub-par songs have curtailed the start in the vicinity of Rs 5.00 crore. Much like Jigra, the hope is on the film to receive a positive talk in the audience, which translates into an upward trend over the weekend, followed by a strong hold on Monday.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is looking at the first weekend business in the range of Rs 20.00 to 25.00 crore, and it’s the Monday that will decide the fate of the film. It’s a clash of equals and the reports on the release day could give one film an edge over the other as far as the first day as also the weekend is concerned. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

