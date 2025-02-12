Vicky Kaushal Movies Box Office Comparison: Sam Bahadur vs Bad Newwz vs Uri vs Bhoot; Where will Chhaava land?

Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming historical drama Chhaava is gearing up for a strong debut at the box office. Industry estimates suggest it could become his biggest opener to date. While Uri: The Surgical Strike remains his highest-grossing film, Sanju leads as his highest-grossing movie overall, where he played a supporting role. With Chhaava releasing on February 14, the big question is: Where will it stand among his past films following its lifetime run?

Vicky Kaushal’s Box Office Performances

Vicky Kaushal has had a diverse filmography, spanning war dramas, horror, comedies, and biopics. Some have been massive hits (Uri), while others had a more modest impact (Bhoot). His most recent releases, Sam Bahadur and Bad Newz, delivered respectable numbers but couldn’t break past Uri’s record.

Here’s a comparison of how his previous solo films have performed Film Year Total Nett Gross (₹ crore) Uri 2019 245 Cr Sam Bahadur 2023 92 Cr Bad Newz 2024 63 Cr Bhoot: Part One 2020 30 Cr

Can Chhaava Be Vicky Kaushal’s Biggest Solo Hit?

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, features Kaushal in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the warrior son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Given its historical appeal, large-scale production, and patriotic theme, the film is expected to have a stellar opening, surpassing the opening day figure of Uri (8.50 Cr).

While Chhaava looks to be one of Kaushal’s biggest openers, its lifetime collections will depend on word of mouth, competition, and regional appeal.

If reviews are positive, the film could have steady legs, similar to Uri. It will also have to attract the MCU’s fanbase to give itself a chance, as Marvel has booked Captain America: Brave New World—commonly known as Captain America 4—for the same release date. Chhaava, for the record, has won the pre-release buzz battle against the superhero offering, with the latter grappling with underwhelming advance ticket sales. As for regional appeal, the film’s Maratha history focus is expected to boost its performance in Maharashtra.

Do we think Chhaava can beat Uri’s aforementioned lifetime gross?

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in prominent roles, with A.R. Rahman handling the score.

