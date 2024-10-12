Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Day 2 India Box Office: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's comedy sees MUTED growth of 25 percent on Dussehra Saturday

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and starring Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri and many others, didn't grow much at the box office after a reasonable first day of Rs 5.25 crore net. With a 25 percent growth on Dussehra Saturday, the movie could only manage Rs 6.50 crore on day 2. The two day cume of the comedy stands at Rs 11.75 crore. The first weekend of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is heading towards Rs 18 crore and that's strictly average.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Grows By A Low 25 Percent On Dussehra Saturday

More than the average weekend that the Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer is heading towards, what's more alarming is the muted growth. Given the movie's universal nature and also the Dussehra holiday, it had to be growing by atleast 75 percent if not more. The trend is not too encouraging and the movie will need to really hold very well on Monday if it wants to reach a respectable final number.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Was The First Choice For Hindi Moviegoers This Dussehra; But Will It Remain The Most Preferred?

While Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has been the first choice for Hindi moviegoers this Dussehra so far in India, Jigra, with a better trend may edge past it on Sunday or Monday. Jigra is a bigger film in terms of costs and thus, it going ahead of the comedy is not very telling.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 5.25 crore 2 Rs 6.50 crore Total Rs 11.75 crore net in 2 days in India

About Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is set in the year 1997. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and Vidya (Triptii Dimri), mutually plan on making a s*x video of theirs, from their first night as a married couple in Goa, so that they can revisit it later and reminisce on the fond memories that they have created together. One morning, Vicky finds out that the CD player and the CD with their honeymoon night video is stolen. He doesn't let Vidya know about it. He tries all that he can to get back the CD having their explicit video. Vidya, who is unaware that the CD is stolen, starts to feel that Vicky is having a secret affair, as she follows him as he tries to recover the lost CD.

Will Vicky get back the CD or will he not? Does Vidya come to know about the lost CD? What else happens to make the situation even crazier for Vicky and Vidya (and others)? Watch Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video to find out.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video In Theatres

