Jigra Box Office Collections Day 2: Alia Bhatt spearheaded jailbreak-drama sees a CUSTOMARY 40 percent growth on Dussehra Saturday

Jigra directed by Vasan Bala and starring Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa and others, grew by 40 percent on Dussehra holiday. With Rs 6.30 crore on Saturday, the two day cume of the jailbreak-drama stands at Rs 10.80 crore. Jigra is headed for a Rs 17 crore weekend and that surely isn't an optimal result. The movie will be relying on a strong hold after the weekend to reach a respectable final total.

Jigra Grows By 40 Percent On Dussehra Saturday

Jigra was trailing behind Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video on the first day but it has somehow matched the collections of the comedy-drama on its second day. If Jigra eclipses Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video on Sunday, it will most likely hold better over the weekdays too, to emerge as the more preferred Hindi film this Dussehra. The Alia Bhatt starrer has already opened bigger and is trending better than its competing release, internationally.

Jigra leading Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video doesn't and wouldn't mean much because there already is a stark difference in the size of both the films. Jigra is not just a bigger film in terms of cost of production, it is also bigger in terms of face value.

The Indian Box Office This Dussehra Is Dominated By Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

This Dussehra is dominated by the Tamil film Vettaiyan, led by superstar Rajinikanth. The fight for the second place is between the two major Hindi releases. Talking about Jigra's economics, it has recovered all its costs from the sale of non-theatrical rights alone. The film's verdict however is based only on its theatrical performance and not the recoveries.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Jigra Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 4.50 crore 2 Rs 6.30 crore Total Rs 10.80 crore net in 2 days in India

About Jigra

Satya (Alia Bhatt) and Ankur (Vedang Raina) are orphans. Satya, being the elder one, is over-protective of her brother and is more like a parent to him. They live with a rich and powerful relative of theirs. Satya never feels like she, or her brother, is a part of their family.

Ankur is a programmer. He is good friends with Kabir, the son of the relative Satya and Ankur are living with. They go to Hanshi Dao, an island in South East Asia, to pitch a business idea. One night, when Ankur and Kabir are returning to their hotel rooms, they get caught by the local police. Kabir is the one with the drugs but it is Ankur who gets wrongly implicated, much thanks to Kabir's powerful father. Ankur is given a life sentence.

It is now upto Satya to save her innocent brother from being electrocuted in the Hanshi Dao prison. Will she be able to save her brother? Watch Jigra to find that out.

Jigra In Theatres

Jigra plays at a theatre near you. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, how did you find it to be?

