Top Rajkummar Rao Day 1 Box Office Openers: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video takes 5th biggest start

Rajkummar Rao is making headlines for his latest release, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, co-starring Tripti Dimri. The comedy film opened with Rs 5.25 crore net at the Indian box office and took the 5th biggest start for the actor. Here's taking a look at the top Rajkummar Rao Day 1 Box Office Openers in India.

Stree 2, hands down, rules the charts with Rs 52.50 crore net box office collection on its first day. The much-loved horror-comedy has not only taken the biggest start for Rajkummar Rao but also emerged as the 3rd biggest Bollywood opener after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan.

The 2nd spot belongs to Talaash, starring Aamir Khan in the lead, while Rajkummar Rao played a supporting role. The 2012 released mystery thriller opened with Rs 12.75 crore net at the Indian box office. Mr and Mrs Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, took the 3rd biggest start for the actor with Rs 6.75 crore, thanks to Cinema Lovers Day, where ticket prices were slashed to flat rates of Rs 99 in standard formats across the nation.

The fourth spot belongs to the 2018 movie Stree, which marked the beginning of Maddock Films’ popular horror-comedy universe and also includes Munjya and Bhediya. The Amar Kaushik directorial opened with Rs 6.65 crore and went on to cross the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run. It was the last big hit for Rajkummar Rao before Stree 2 wrote history at the box office.

The latest venture of Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, directed by Raaj Shandilyaa, has taken an average start of Rs 5.25 crore. It will be interesting to see how it fares further in the coming days.

Top 10 Rajkummar Rao Biggest Openers At The Indian Box Office (Hindi Net):

Stree 2: Rs 55 crore

Talaash: Rs 12.75 Crore

Mr and Mrs Mahi: Rs 6.75 crore

Stree: Rs 6.65 crore

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Rs 5.25 crore

Hamari Adhurii Kahani: Rs 5 crore

Raabta: Rs 4.65 crore

Judgementall Hai Kya Rs 4.50 crore

Kai Po Che Rs 3.70 crore

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga Rs 2.85 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

