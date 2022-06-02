Box Office: Vijay starrer Beast Final Worldwide Business

Vijay starrer Beast ended its run at the box office with Rs. 169 crores approx in India and Rs. 236 crores worldwide. The film has done big numbers for a Kollywood movie but ended up being the lowest-grossing movie for Vijay since Mersal in 2017, thanks to a mixed to negative reception and to some degree, competition from the box office juggernaut KGF Chapter 2. Every Vijay release surpassed the previous one since 2017, a streak that ceased with this Nelson directorial. Beast is the fifth-highest grosser ever for Vijay in both India and worldwide.

Internationally, the film grossed $8.75 million after earning $7.50 million on the opening weekend . A big underperformance came in the Middle East, where the film was not only hit by bad reception and KGF 2 but also didn't release in the two of the top three markets of the region. The movie is the second Vijay film to miss the $10 million mark since Mersal, the other one being Master. Though in the case of Master, the film didn’t release in almost 2/3rd of the Tamil movies market internationally due to CoVID restrictions.

The worldwide closing territorial breakdown for Beast is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 120 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 18.90 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 14.20 crores

Kerala - Rs. 11.40 crores

North India - Rs. 4.90 crores

India - Rs. 169.40 crores

Middle East - $1.25 million

Malaysia - $1.74 million

North America - $1.80 million

Singapore - $0.76 million

Sri Lanka - $0.40 million

UK - $0.76 million

France - $0.43 million

Europe - $0.90 million

Australia - $0.46 million

Rest of World - $0.25 million

Overseas - $8.75 million / Rs. 66.60 crores