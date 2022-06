Box Office: Vijay starrer Beast Final Worldwide Business

Internationally, the film grossed $8.75 million after earning $7.50 million on the opening weekend . A big underperformance came in the Middle East, where the film was not only hit by bad reception and KGF 2 but also didn't release in the two of the top three markets of the region. The movie is the second Vijay film to miss the $10 million mark since Mersal, the other one being Master. Though in the case of Master, the film didn’t release in almost 2/3rd of the Tamil movies market internationally due to CoVID restrictions.