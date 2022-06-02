Box Office: Vijay starrer Beast Final Worldwide Business
Vijay starrer Beast ended its run at the box office with Rs. 169 crores approx in India and Rs. 236 crores worldwide. The film has done big numbers for a Kollywood movie but ended up being the lowest-grossing movie for Vijay since Mersal in 2017, thanks to a mixed to negative reception and to some degree, competition from the box office juggernaut KGF Chapter 2. Every Vijay release surpassed the previous one since 2017, a streak that ceased with this Nelson directorial. Beast is the fifth-highest grosser ever for Vijay in both India and worldwide.
Released on April 13th, the film set the new opening day record in Tamil Nadu besting four years old record of Sarkar. The film posted strong numbers during the weekend but recorded declines after the weekend, eventually closing at Rs. 120 crores in the state, becoming the seventh-highest grosser ever in the state. The film also had a huge opening outside Tamil Nadu but dropped heavily with the release of KGF 2 on the second day. The final numbers were quite fair in AP/TS with nearly Rs. 20 crores and Karnataka with Rs. 15 crores but Kerala was disappointing.
Internationally, the film grossed $8.75 million after earning $7.50 million on the opening weekend. A big underperformance came in the Middle East, where the film was not only hit by bad reception and KGF 2 but also didn't release in the two of the top three markets of the region. The movie is the second Vijay film to miss the $10 million mark since Mersal, the other one being Master. Though in the case of Master, the film didn’t release in almost 2/3rd of the Tamil movies market internationally due to CoVID restrictions.
The worldwide closing territorial breakdown for Beast is as follows:
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 120 crores
AP/TS - Rs. 18.90 crores
Karnataka - Rs. 14.20 crores
Kerala - Rs. 11.40 crores
North India - Rs. 4.90 crores
India - Rs. 169.40 crores
Middle East - $1.25 million
Malaysia - $1.74 million
North America - $1.80 million
Singapore - $0.76 million
Sri Lanka - $0.40 million
UK - $0.76 million
France - $0.43 million
Europe - $0.90 million
Australia - $0.46 million
Rest of World - $0.25 million
Overseas - $8.75 million / Rs. 66.60 crores
Worldwide - Rs. 236 crores
Credits: Pinkvilla
