Vikram Wednesday (Day 6) box office collections; Kamal Haasan starrer rise past Rs. 150 crores in India

Vikram had another strong hold on Wednesday as it grossed Rs. 15 crores approx, taking its total to nearly Rs. 153 crores approx. There was a drop of 15 per cent in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, as it collected Rs. 8.50 crores approx on its day six, while outside Tamil Nadu, the film held even better with hardly any drop coming in Telugu states and North India. The Wednesday collections in Tamil Nadu were another daily record for the movie, besting Bigil, which held the record for biggest non-holiday non-opener Wednesday at Rs. 6.35 crores.

The box office collections of Vikram at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 34.25 crores

Saturday - Rs. 32 crores

Sunday - Rs. 35 crores

Monday - Rs. 19.25 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 17.25 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 15 crores

Total - Rs. 152.75 crores

The first week for the movie in India will be Rs. 165 crores approx. There isn’t much competition for the movie next week with the only major release being Jurassic World: Dominion which has anaemic pre-sales and not so good early reports. The film should be able to hit the double hundred at the Indian box office at the end of the second weekend. Earlier on Tuesday, the film crossed Rs. 200 crores worldwide, with $10 million-plus coming internationally.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vikram in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 91.25 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 18.25 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 14.25 crores

Kerala - Rs. 22.75 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 6.25 crores