Highest grossing Kollywood movies of all time; Vikram Nears 400 crores worldwide
Kamal Haasan led Vikram is the second highest-grossing Kollywood movie of all time worldwide and is now heading for Rs. 400 crores in the next few days. The worldwide box office collections of Vikram are Rs. 390.50 crores approx, twenty days in release, standing only behind 2.0, which remains the biggest movie from the industry with a global box office take of Rs. 665 crores. The domestic and international split for Vikram through Wednesday is Rs. 273 crores and Rs. 117.50 crores ($15.10 million).
Even though Vikram is the second biggest movie from Kollywood, when only the Tamil version is considered, it is comfortably the biggest, with Rs. 342 crores versus Rs. 288 crores of 2.0, becoming the first film to collect over Rs. 300 crores from just the Tamil language.
The top ten highest grossing movies worldwide from Kollywood are as follows:
- 2.0 - Rs. 664.70 crores
- Vikram - Rs. 390.50 crores Approx (20 days)
- Bigil - Rs. 298.40 crores
- Enthiran - Rs. 288 crores
- Kabali - Rs. 285.20 crores
- Sarkar - Rs. 257.80 crores
- Master - Rs. 256.10 crores
- Mersal - Rs. 250.40 crores
- Beast - Rs. 237.80 crores
- I - Rs. 235.50 crores
The top ten films from Kollywood are all Rs. 200 crores plus earner, there are two others outside the top ten, Petta and Darbar with Rs. 219 crores and Rs. 202 crores respectively. Vijay dominates the list with five films, followed by Rajnikanth leading three titles, all of them in the top five.
Kollywood aka Tamil film Industry used to be a leader in South India, almost entering Rs. 300 crores club in 2010 but recently Tollywood has taken over the mettle, with frequent breakouts in the Hindi belt. Even in the usual markets for Tamil movies, the box office has been stagnant, with exception of Vijay who has seen some growth over the last five years. The situation is so bad that even Rs. 100 crores is considered some sort of benchmark for the movies when they should be doing that much in the first week, if not the first weekend. Vikram is the first film in years to break out in a big way and the industry needs more of them.
