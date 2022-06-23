Highest grossing Kollywood movies of all time; Vikram Nears 400 crores worldwide

Kamal Haasan led Vikram is the second highest-grossing Kollywood movie of all time worldwide and is now heading for Rs. 400 crores in the next few days. The worldwide box office collections of Vikram are Rs. 390.50 crores approx, twenty days in release, standing only behind 2.0, which remains the biggest movie from the industry with a global box office take of Rs. 665 crores. The domestic and international split for Vikram through Wednesday is Rs. 273 crores and Rs. 117.50 crores ($15.10 million).

Even though Vikram is the second biggest movie from Kollywood, when only the Tamil version is considered, it is comfortably the biggest, with Rs. 342 crores versus Rs. 288 crores of 2.0, becoming the first film to collect over Rs. 300 crores from just the Tamil language.

The top ten highest grossing movies worldwide from Kollywood are as follows:

2.0 - Rs. 664.70 crores Vikram - Rs. 390.50 crores Approx (20 days) Bigil - Rs. 298.40 crores Enthiran - Rs. 288 crores Kabali - Rs. 285.20 crores Sarkar - Rs. 257.80 crores Master - Rs. 256.10 crores Mersal - Rs. 250.40 crores Beast - Rs. 237.80 crores I - Rs. 235.50 crores

The top ten films from Kollywood are all Rs. 200 crores plus earner, there are two others outside the top ten, Petta and Darbar with Rs. 219 crores and Rs. 202 crores respectively. Vijay dominates the list with five films, followed by Rajnikanth leading three titles, all of them in the top five.