Vikrant Rona First day box office collections; Highest ever opening for Sudeep, Third Highest for Sandalwood

After multiple delays due to CoVID, the highly anticipated Sandalwood movie Vikrant Rona finally saw the day of light yesterday. Kiccha Sudeep-led action-adventure thriller film opened to record-breaking numbers, grossing Rs. 14.50 crores approx at the Indian box office on Thursday. Of these, Rs. 9.5-10 crores approx for the movie came from the home state of Karnataka.

The opening day numbers are career best for Kicha Sudeep. There is a lack of consistent box office data for Kannada movies, so it's hard to ascertain which was his previous best but from what is known collections of Vikrant Rona are almost three times Sudeep’s previous release Kotigobba 3. In fact, Bangalore city alone collected higher for Vikrant Rona than Kotigobba 3 did in the entire state. Overall the film recorded the third highest first day ever for a Kannada movie, just behind KGF Chapter 2 and James . With Vikrant Rona becoming the number three biggest opener for the industry, the top three openers are now all 2022 releases.

Outside Karnataka, Telugu states had the next best collections, with nearly Rs. 2 crores on opening day, earning Rs. 95 lakhs share. The Hindi version of the film didn’t find many takers with collections of just over a crore, though if there was any consolation, they were better than other recent dubbed releases from the South like Beast, Vikram and Valimai.

The territorial breakdown for the first day collections of Vikrant Rona in India are as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 10 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 2 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 0.60 crores

Kerala - Rs. 0.15 crores

North India - Rs. 1.50 crores