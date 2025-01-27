Wolf Man US Box Office Update: Horror-Drama crashes with just USD 3.4 million 2nd weekend; Targets USD 25 million finish

Universal’s highly anticipated horror-thriller Wolf Man experienced a significant disappointment at the U.S. box office in its second weekend, grossing only USD 3.4 million. The film, which opened with hopes of reviving the studio’s long-dormant Monsters franchise, saw a drastic 68.9% drop from its opening weekend figures, falling out of the Top 5 domestic grossers list.

The film, occupying 3,354 theaters, currently stands at USD 17.9 million in domestic revenue as it continues its run. With a production budget of USD 25 million, not including marketing expenses, Wolf Man faces an uphill battle to recover its cost, with projections now predicting a final domestic box office take in the range of USD 23 to USD 28 million, a far cry from the blockbuster expectations surrounding the project.

The film’s underwhelming performance in its second week is indicative of the challenges Universal faces in reigniting interest in its classic monster offerings.

Directed by Leigh Whannell, Wolf Man is a reboot of the iconic 1941 film The Wolf Man. The movie stars Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner, and Sam Jaeger, with the plot following a family man who must protect his wife and daughter from a werewolf, only to fall victim to the creature’s curse himself.

Wolf Man underwent troubled production before it could greet viewers in theaters. Originally announced in 2014 as part of Universal’s ambitious Dark Universe, a shared cinematic universe of the studio’s classic monsters, the project faced multiple challenges. The original writers, Aaron Guzikowski and David Callaham were replaced after the failure of The Mummy (2017), which led Universal to shift its focus away from interconnected films.

Advertisement

Whannell’s 2020 success with The Invisible Man reignited interest in the Universal Monsters franchise, and the studio ultimately decided to take a standalone approach to its reboots. Ryan Gosling, who was initially slated to star, dropped out in late 2023, leaving Whannell to take charge as director with a new cast.

Principal photography took place in New Zealand in early 2024, and the film debuted in theaters on January 17.

ALSO READ: Wolf Man Trailer: Christopher Abbott Transforms Into Deadly Creature In Classic 1941 Film Reboot