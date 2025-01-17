Box Office: Wolf Man set to TOP North America charts in 3rd weekend of 2025

Wolf Man, arriving in theaters today, is set to claim the top spot at the North American box office in its debut weekend—weekend three of 2025. Slated as the second decent release of the year, the highly anticipated horror thriller is projected to gross approximately USD 15 million over the four-day Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

Other notable titles competing for audience attention include Den of Thieves 2: Pantera and Mufasa: The Lion King, both of which are in their subsequent weeks of release.

Den of Thieves 2, now entering its second week, is expected to rake in USD 7 million, maintaining a steady run and interest among action thriller fans. Mufasa, the Disney animation juggernaut, meanwhile, now in its fifth week, is projected to bring in an impressive USD 6 million, further extending its remarkable run.

Interestingly, every week of 2025 so far has seen a different North American box office leader. During the first weekend of January, it was Mufasa, demonstrating the enduring appeal of the Lion King prequel even in the third week of its release. The second weekend witnessed Den of Thieves reign supreme as audiences flocked to the theaters to see the sequel of the 2018 hit crime thriller. Now, in the third weekend, Wolf Man is poised to emerge as the frontrunner.

Directed by revered filmmaker Leigh Whannell and starring Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner, Matilda Firth, Sam Jagger, and more, the film follows a man seeking to protect his wife and daughter from a werewolf, only to become infected by a mysterious virus and slowly turn into the creature.

The movie’s psychological tension and visceral scares have generated significant buzz, with genre enthusiasts and general audiences alike eagerly anticipating its debut.

The Universal film clocks in at 103 minutes and was made on a $25 million budget, staying well within the average making cost of a horror flick.

The expected box office dominance of Wolf Man highlights a promising trend for 2025’s cinematic slate. With big-ticket releases like Jurassic World: Rebirth, Superman, Mission: Impossible 8, and Avatar 3 on the horizon, the year looks set to keep movie lovers not only engaged but thoroughly entertained and the box office business healthy.

Do tell us which of the listed productions you are most excited about.

