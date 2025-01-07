Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Day 5 India Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's rom-com continues to ENCHANT audiences; Nets superb Rs 1.70 crore

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani continues spread its charm even after more than a decade of its original release. Ayan Mukerji's breakthrough directorial featured an ensemble star cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin. The 2013 blockbuster has returned to theaters on January 3, 2025, leaving fans excited to relive the coming-of-age romantic comedy movie.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Earns Rs 1.70 Crore On Tuesday; To Cross Rs 10 Crore

On fifth day of its re-release, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has collected Rs 1.70 crore net at the Indian box office. It saw a slight growth in collections from Monday, suggesting a gravity defying trend in the days to follow. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer collected Rs 6.50 crore net in the opening weekend. The re-release of the 2013 romantic comedy has now brought its total collection to Rs 9.70 crore net.

The re-release of Ayan Mukerji's blockbuster film will cross Rs 10 crore net in India tomorrow.

Day-Wise Collections Of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release In 2025

Days Net Collections Friday Rs 1.15 crore Saturday Rs 2.35 crore Sunday Rs 3 crore Monday Rs 1.60 crore Tuesday Rs 1.70 crore Total Rs 9.70 crore net in 5 days

Can Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Fans Benefit The Film To Touch The Rs 200 Crore Mark?

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani emerged as a blockbuster during its original theatrical run while taking Rs 178 crore as its lifetime earnings. The romantic comedy arrived in theaters in 2024 while adding Rs 1.25 crore to its tally. Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has collected a total business of Rs 188.95 crore so far. It has the potential to reach the target of entering Rs 200 crore club.

The Era Of Re-Releases Feat. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani And Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Adding up to the trend of re-releases in theaters, 2025 began with the return of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. A week later, we have another re-release lined up. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which marks as Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's debut film, will hit the screens again on January 10. The 2000 blockbuster is making a theatrical comeback after 25 years.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

