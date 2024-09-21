Yudhra Box Office Collections Saturday: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal's film DROPS by 55 percent after National Cinema Day; Seals itself a sorry fate

The box office collection of Yudhra, directed by Ravi Udyawar and starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal, and Ram Kapoor, dropped massively on its second day. The action film fell flat on Saturday after an impressive opening day, courtesy of National Cinema Day.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Yudhra Seals A Sorry Fate; Dropped By 55% On Day 2

Bankrolled by Excel Entertainment, the much-delayed action movie Yudhra finally released this weekend. The Ravi Udyawar-directed film opened with a decent Rs 4.25 crore net at the Indian box office, thanks to subsidized ticket prices on the occasion of National Cinema Day, where ticket fares were deducted to Rs 99 nationwide.

Yudhra faced a major dent because of the blockbuster wave of Stree 2, which is still doing phenomenal business. The action movie couldn't match with the 6th weekend collection of Shraddha Kapoor starrer and sealed itself a sorry fate.

The action drama faced a major drop of 55% and could collect Rs 2 crore net on its second day, which is again lower than Stree 2's collection of 37th day. The two-day total cume of Yudhra has reached Rs 6.25 crore net in India.

Yudhra Met With Mixed To Negative Word Of Mouth

The Siddhant Chaturvedi film met with mixed to negative word of mouth, which has almost locked its fate. Although the makers have already cracked a good non-theatrical deal by selling its music and digital rights, that should recover its production cost. But that is not going to change its verdict in any way.

To attain a favorable verdict, the movie has to pick up on the third day, i.e., Sunday, and then hold steady during the weekdays to earn a respectable total of around Rs 50 crore by the end of its theatrical run in India. However, it seems a little difficult since the movie will face a tough competitor in the name of Devara from September 27.

The Day Wise India Nett Box Office Collections Of Yudhra Are As Under:

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 4.25 crore 2 Rs 2 crore Total Rs 6.25 crore in 2 days

Watch Yudhra Trailer:

About Yudhra

Yudhra (Siddhant Chaturvedi) is an orphan boy with severe anger issues. He grows to be a rowdy who gets himself into trouble time and again. Yudhra's uncle Rehman (Ram Kapoor), who is part of the special forces, suggests Kartik Rathore (Gajraj Rao), Yudhra's adoptive father, who was once a fellow colleague of Yudhra's real father in the police (and now a politician), to send him in the army so that he can put his strengths to better use. Yudhra learns discipline. After Yudhra is thrown out of the army due to him almost killing a bully, his uncle asks him to become an undercover agent for the police.

Yudhra is given the task of busting a drug racket involving very powerful names, who were also responsible for the death of his parents.

Raj Arjun essays the role of the drug mafia, Feroz. Raghav Juyal plays Shafiq, the son of Feroz. Malavika Mohanan is Rehman's daughter who gets dragged into the mess. She essays the role of Yudhra's love interest.

Will Yudhra be able to bust the drug racket? Are there any betrayals? Watch the movie to find out.

Yudhra in theatres

Yudhra is playing at a theatre near you now. The movie's tickets can be booked online or from the box office. Have you watched the horror comedy yet?