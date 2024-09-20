Yudhra And Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam Day 1 Box Office Collections: NATIONAL CINEMA DAY offer helps both movies punch above their weights

Yudhra directed by Ravi Udyavar and starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan, and Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam directed by Saurabh Dasgupta and starring Dhvani Bhanushali and Ashim Gulati, punched above their weights on the first day at the box office, much thanks to the National Cinema Day offer where tickets were priced at an affordable rate of Rs 99. While Yudhra collected Rs 4.75 crore, Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam neted Rs 1.10 crore.

Yudhra Takes Full Advantage Of National Cinema Day; Emerges As 2nd Most Preferred Indian Film Of The Day

Yudhra ended up being the second best performer on National Cinema Day, only behind Stree 2, which is still killing it at the box office. The difference between the two films is under 25 lakh. The weekend rates will be coming back for Yudhra and if it is somehow able to drop only by 25 percent in terms of collections and not more, then that will be considered as a decent hold. For Yudhra to have a favourable theatrical verdict, it needs to net close to Rs 50 crore and for that, it literally has to grow from Friday on both Saturday and Sunday, and then hold at day 1 levels over the weekdays.

Excel Entertainment has struck a good deal for the movie's music and digital rights and that should cover a good chunk of the film's budget. Obviously, non-theatrical deals have nothing to do with a movie's theatrical verdict.

Advertisement

Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam Is Also Aided By The National Cinema Day Offer

Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, which on a normal Friday wouldn't have generated much footfalls or collections, atleast managed good footfalls on its first day, if the scale and starcast is anything to go by. More about the film can only be discussed based on how it trends over the weekend. Like most low budget but well packaged films, Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam has recovered most of its costs from the music and digital rights.

Good Footfalls For Both Yudhra And Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam On National Cinema Day Prove India Is A Very Price-Sensitive Nation

On the whole, it has been a good day 1 for both movies in terms of tickets sold. The strong footfalls on the opening day for non starcast films, reiterates that India is a price sensitive country and affordability is the way forward. As an experiment, the producers of both movies could have actually continued playing their films at subsidised rates for the rest of the weekend to see how they do with the same rates on a day other than the widely publicised National Cinema Day

Advertisement

Yudhra And Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam Play In Theatres Now

Did you visit the theatres on National Cinema Day? If yes, which movie did you watch?

Yudhra and Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam play at a theatre near you, now.

ALSO READ: Yudhra Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan’s actioner