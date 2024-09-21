Box Office: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 emerges FIRST CHOICE on National Cinema Day; collects Rs 4.75 crore on 6TH FRIDAY

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led horror comedy, Stree 2 remained first choice on the National Cinema Day. The Amar Kaushik-directed movie registered an impressive jump and defeated the new releases even on its 6th Friday, setting another benchmark at the box office.

Stree 2 Earns Rs 4.60 Crore On 6th Friday, Sold Around 4.75 Lakh Tickets

The Maddock Production venture went all out on National Cinema Day (September 20), where ticket prices were slashed to Rs 99 nationwide for standard formats. The movie saw a massive spike and registered approximately 4.75 lakh footfalls, ending up being the biggest attraction among the audience.

Stree 2 earned Rs 4.60 crore on its 36th day, making another record for the Biggest 6th Friday at the Hindi box office. The much-loved horror-comedy's total cume has reached Rs 560.20 crore net at the Hindi box office.

Stree 2 DEFEATS new release Yudhra on National Cinema Day

The Amar Kaushik directorial performed like a hurricane throughout its theatrical run, giving no roof to the new releases. The movie beats Excel Entertainment’s action-drama Yudhra on its opening day with an edge over it. With an estimated footfall of 4.40 lakh, Yudhra remained the second choice after Stree 2 on National Cinema Day. The Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer is expected to see a massive drop on its second day.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the Rajkummar-Shraddha film has already surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan's lifetime Hindi collection. Whatever the movie adds now will be a new benchmark for upcoming releases.

It is expected to remain intact on the big screens for a couple more weeks and smash a lifetime Hindi collection of around Rs 575 crore by the end of its theatrical run. The movie is doing exceptional business in overseas locations, too, where it has collected more than USD 15.2 million. The final worldwide gross collection of Stree 2 is expected to be slightly above Rs 800 crore.

The Week Wise India Nett Box Office Collections Of Stree 2 Are As Under:

Day India Net Collections Extended Week 1 with previews Rs 292 crore Week 2 Rs 139.75 crore Week 3 Rs 66.75 crore Week 4 Rs 33.50 crore Week 5 Rs 23.60 crore 6th Friday Rs 4.60 crore Total Rs 560.20 crore net in 36 days in India

Watch Stree 2 trailer here:

About Stree 2

Stree 2 continues from where Stree ends. The slogans on the walls of Chanderi change from 'O Stree Kal Aana' (Oh woman, come tomorrow) to 'O Stree Raksha Karna' (Oh woman, please protect us). This time, there is a new ghost in the form of Sar-Kata (The one with a cut head), who abducts women with modern thoughts and beliefs. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends come together to find and fight the headless ghost with even more power than Stree. To help Vicky and his friends out, there's a woman (Shraddha Kapoor) who Vicky really loves.

Advertisement

What is the truth about the woman that Vicky really loves? Will Vicky, along with his gang, be able to defeat Sar-Kata? What does the future hold for the people of Chanderi? Watch Stree 2 to find out.

Stree 2 in theatres

Stree 2 is playing at a theatre near you now. The movie's tickets can be booked online or from the box office. Have you watched the horror comedy yet?

ALSO READ: Box Office Collections: Over 14 lakh tickets sold on National Cinema Day by Hindi Films; Stree 2, Yudhra and Tumbbad rule the roost