Boys Over Flowers star Kim Bum joins Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin in new rom-com Today Was Also Sold Out

Alright, drama lovers, clear your watchlist and prep your group chats, because Kim Bum joined the cast of Today Was Also Sold Out, and this series is shaping up to be an absolute scene-stealer.

Kim Bum will step into the role of Seo Eric, an effortlessly cool executive director at a major French cosmetics brand. His backstory? Oh, just casually growing up in France after his mom married into elite, billionaire-level circles. Raised with luxury, power, and European vibes — Seo Eric isn’t just stylish, he’s complicated. And if anyone can bring that icy-on-the-outside, complex-on-the-inside energy, it’s Kim Bum.

But wait — it gets better. He’ll be starring alongside Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin. That’s right. One screen. Three leads. One spicy rom-com. The internet isn’t ready.

Here's a Quick Recap of Today Was Also Sold Out

Ahn Hyo Seop plays Matthew Lee, a busy guy who does three jobs at once. He farms rare ingredients and runs a natural skincare company. He seems to have it all together, but he’s hiding a big secret.

Chae Won Bin plays Dam Ye Jin, a top home shopping host who always sells out products. She looks perfect on camera, but she struggles with insomnia and feels a lot of pressure. She’s all about glamour, but also dealing with stress. This will be the first time Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin share the screen space as leads.

Now that Kim Bum’s Seo Eric is in the mix, get ready for tension, sparks, drama, and a bit of chaos. The energy feels like luxury meets reality, and fans are already hooked.

The series is set to premiere in 2026, so yes — the wait is long, but the payoff looks worth it. Between the unexpected love angles, clashing personalities, and subtle emotional depth, this is already feeling like your next K-drama obsession.

Kim Bum's Past Project:

Kim Bum’s name rings a bell? That’s because he’s a legend. From Boys Over Flowers to Tale of the Nine Tailed, Ghost Doctor, and Law School, Kim Bum has made his mark. He brings edge, charm, and that low-key emotional weight that makes every scene hit just a little harder.

Today Was Also Sold Out is officially on our radar. Rom-coms just got a major upgrade.