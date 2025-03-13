Kim Soo Hyun loses 450K Instagram followers as count drops to 20 million amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal
After Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun's dating scandal came to light, netizens didn’t hesitate to throw hate at Kim Soo Hyun. The actor has now lost a significant number of Insta followers on social media.
The dating scandal between actor Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress Kim Sae Ron has sent shockwaves across the internet, leading to intense scrutiny of his social media presence.
Fans and netizens have meticulously analyzed his every move, from resurfaced military photos to the age difference between the two. However, the most controversial aspect remains the timing of his social media posts.
The scandal has significantly affected Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram followership. According to SocialBlade, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, he had approximately 21,237,121 followers. The next day, his count increased by 3,806, followed by fluctuations over the next few days. However, the real downturn began on March 6, 2025, when his followers dropped by 1,196.
The most dramatic loss occurred on March 11, 2025, when he lost 86,769 followers, bringing his count down to 21,180,440. The most severe hit came on March 12, 2025, when a staggering 285,189 people unfollowed him, bringing his total down to 20.6 million.
Kim Soo Hyun’s last Instagram post on February 12, 2025, garnered 2.3 million likes and 91.8 thousand shares before controversy struck.
In just a few days, Kim Soo Hyun lost nearly 450,000 followers—a sharp contrast to his usual steady follower growth. The backlash intensified after Kim Sae Ron’s aunt publicly accused him of contributing to the actress’s tragic passing.
On his birthday, Kim Soo Hyun shared images of gifts he received—coincidentally, on the same day Kim Sae Ron passed away at the age of 24.
This sparked online speculation, with many questioning the nature of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's relationship and the impact of their alleged interactions.