Happy Birthday Gracie Abrams: Top 10 Songs To Listen to As Singer Turns 25

Gracie Abrams, one of the most popular names in the American music industry, is celebrating her 25th birthday today. Known for her deeply emotional lyrics and ethereal voice, Gracie has quickly established a name for herself with her songs that resonate with music fans worldwide.

From her debut EP, Minor, to her latest album, Good Riddance, her musical journey is a reflection of self-exploration, heartbreak, and healing. Each song tells a story that has been captivating and drawing fans into her world of raw emotion and vulnerability.

It was with the release of the Minor EP in 2020 launch that Abrams’ quickly established herself with her songs that resonate with music fans worldwide. With tracks such as I Miss You, I’m Sorry, and I Love You, she gained popularity and successfully drew fans around the globe.

So, as she turns 25, now is the perfect time to revisit some of her best musical tracks that have left a lasting impact on the hearts of listeners and her fans around the globe. These songs not only showcase her growth as an artist but also highlight her ability to connect with her audience on a deeply personal level. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to her world of music, this playlist will take you through the highs and lows of her journey, offering an amazing glimpse into the mind of one of today’s most promising and rising young artists.

1. I Love You, I'm Sorry

I Love You, I’m Sorry, released in 2024, is a poignant reflection on love, regret, and the complexities of human relationships. The lyrics, filled with honest admissions and tender regrets, strike a chord with anyone who has ever experienced the pain of a fractured relationship. The ballad starts with slow melodies and has lyrics that are quite sad in nature and concern regretful situations, specifically ending relationships. A clear indicator that Gracie is fully dedicated to this piece of work is its detailed production and her emotionally charged voice, which clearly show vulnerability.

Listeners relate to it since it captures anxiety and hope at the same time. What it does is reflect an emotion that echoes well with her followers.

2. Close To You

Close to You, one of the long-awaited releases of Gracie, was first recorded years before the 2024 album The Secret of Us, but it was not originally meant to be included in that album.

However, because of its ever-growing demand, Abrams finally made it available and this became the second single of her second release. A sentimental and movie-soundtrack synth-pop song. In this song, she discusses unreturned love and craving someone who cannot even recognize your presence and the lines are very raw and easy to relate to.

Musically speaking, Close to You has an upbeat vibe that mixes with some elements borrowed from bands such as Lorde and early Taylor Swift. The polished production showcases Abrams’ Janet Jackson-like voice as well as emotional delivery, which makes it stand out from other tracks in her body of work. The track hit home for many listeners and thus became her first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100 charts while reaching among other top 40 positions in countries such as the UK, Australia, etc.

3. I miss you, I’m sorry

The song I Miss You, I’m Sorry is filled with emotions like heartbreak, relationship hardships and breakups. Released in April 2020 as part of her first EP Minor, this song reveals the vulnerability of missing someone while dealing with the confusion and pain from a broken relationship. The lyrics show an internal conflict between nostalgia for past sweet memories and fear of complicating matters through a reconciliation attempt.

This song found resonance among fans, making it one of Abrams’ most popular songs ever, due to its emotionally rawness alongside minimalistic production, allowing space for both her voice and lyricism. I Miss You, I’m Sorry played an important role in establishing Gracie as an indie pop luminary through earning her considerable praise, thus turning out to be the pivotal moment in her career.

4. US

A US song released in 2024 by Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift, is an emotional track that delves into the complexities of broken relationships. Filled with simple lyrics, the song reflects themes of regret, missed opportunities and lasting sadness after a failed romance. Abrams' gentle voice and Swift’s voice as the snake experience blend beautifully, creating a strong emotional contrast. Produced by Aaron Dessner, the song uses bare, traditional instrumentation to underscore the rawness of their storytelling.

The collaboration with Taylor Swift not only highlights her artistic achievements but also makes her recognizable in the industry. The song's live debut on Swift's tours deepened its emotional impact on fans, making it a memorable moment in both artists' careers.

5. Risk

The song Risk paints the picture of finding love even when meeting the object of affection. Though they are far apart, they bring out the aspects of risk-taking and destiny as people look for the persons they love.

Audiences reacted quickly to Risk, stating that it is very realistic and is one of the most uniquely defining performances in Abrams’ creative endeavors. The released music video for the single was co-directed by Hobert and included more emotionally close-ups to represent the story. In addition, the live singing of this song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon showcased Abrams’ capacity for an audience and the ability to meet their emotions head-on.

6. Blowing Smoke

Gracie Abrams’s latest release, Blowing Smoke, explores themes such as self-deceit or emotional pain experienced in relationships. Its delicate acoustic musical arrangements combined with soft, vulnerable voices create a highly emotional moment for the listener.

As much as both critics and fans praised it widely, Blowing Smoke has been still receiving positive responses from fans around the world. The other thing given by critics was that this particular song represented a huge leap forward in Gracie’s career, showing how she could now combine deep feelings with simple melodies easily. That made her rightfully occupy a slot in the modern independent pop music area, revealing an evolution of her talents as well as stronger ties between herself and those who love her music.

7. Tough Love

Album Tough Love goes through the emotional complications of strained relationships with an exquisite but strong touch. Co-written by Aaron Dessner, who is also one of Abrams’ regular collaborators and producers, it is a track that has soft acoustic elements combined with her usual tender-heartedness, thus producing a hauntingly reflective sound. The song taps on how hard it is to find a balance between giving and receiving love, especially in times when emotional tension predominates, as seen from the gentle voice deliveries and sparse production.

Tough Love has been hailed as being very truthful and real because of its rawness in dealing with relationship issues. Its lyrics have been deeply connected to the listeners who have gone through similar situations revolving around love and loss. Its simplicity, alongside its emotional depth, indicates that she is gradually acquiring new skills in music writing in such a way that she makes music that resonates at a personal level only, hence reinforcing her standing as a storyteller through art.

8. Mess It Up

Released in 2022 as part of her EP Mess UP, this song is a reflection of exploration of love, vulnerability and self-awareness. Co-written with Aaron Dessner, the track delves into themes of regret and missed opportunities in love. It portrays Gracie’s emotional journey where she acknowledges her own mistakes and the pain she felt for not fighting harder for someone she genuinely cared about. The lyrics show her rawest honesty, highlighting growth from blaming others in previous songs to taking responsibility for her own actions.

The song also symbolizes how relationships do not work because people talk inappropriately to each other. It finally brings forth a smaller, half-baked cake, which suggests how people try to love imperfectly but still make an effort at connecting genuinely. The music video of Gracie’s has earned praise from fans and critics alike due to its poignant visuals that add depth to an emotionally charged song already full of emotions.

9. Free Now

This song gives emphasis to the process of emotional liberation and the journey towards self-discovery. Feels Like, released in 2022, promotes personal growth and represents the essence of regaining yourself after going through emotional hardships with its reflective lyrics and moving music. It gives one a glimpse of how they can once again be themselves after heartbreaks by revealing their inner joy through lyrics that are self-reflective coupled with a moving tune. Together with Aaron Dessner, Free Now serves as an example showing that Abrams has the ability to turn her own agony into universal empowerment and renewal stories.

Directed by Matty Peacock, the music video accompanying this tune reflects these thematic elements via simple yet powerful visual design choices. The clip shows different symbolic landscapes traversed by Gracie, which mirror her self-discovery journey and quest for emotional liberty. Abrams, who is famous among indie-pop artists due to her capability to express deep feelings honestly and movingly, has proved herself again through Free Now.

10. I know it won't work

The song I Know It Won't Work, released in 2022 as part of her EP This Is What It Feels Like, is about the inevitability of a relationship’s end and introspection . The deep resignation and acceptance that follow when one realizes that they don’t want to hold on to a relationship anymore are what this song’s lyrics talk about. Co-written with Aaron Dessner, I Know It Won’t Work highlights Abrams’ lyrical talent and emotional strength, conveying the bittersweet truth that some relationships just fall apart no matter how much you try.

Critics have praised its creativity, saying that it is an effective visual representation of the song’s message, thereby increasing its emotional impact on its audience. Gracie has honestly made her stand out among other indie-pop artists, facilitating more opportunities than ever before.

