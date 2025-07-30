Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Dating? Montreal Dinner and Park Stroll Spark Romance Rumors

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were seen dining together at a high-end French restaurant in Montreal, sparking speculation about a possible romance. According to TMZ, the pair shared a quiet dinner at Le Violon on Monday night, July 29, during Perry's Canadian tour.

The singer and Trudeau appeared to be deep in conversation throughout the evening. An eyewitness told TMZ that Perry leaned in across the table and seemed genuinely interested in what Trudeau was saying. They reportedly sipped cocktails and shared several dishes, including a lobster entrée.

A representative for the restaurant told PEOPLE, “Katy and Justin seemed to have had a fantastic evening. They were super kind and friendly to the staff, and it was an absolute pleasure to have them at the restaurant.”

Here’s what happened before the dinner

Before heading to dinner, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted on a casual walk through Montreal’s Mount Royal Park. TMZ published photos showing Trudeau in jeans, a navy T-shirt, and a cap, while Perry wore jeans, a white top, white flats, and a sun hat. The quiet stroll followed by a private dinner has fueled buzz online, especially as both Perry and Trudeau are recently single.

Security guards were seen stationed discreetly at the bar, reportedly monitoring the duo through mirrored glass. Witnesses stated that the staff at Le Violon maintained their guests' privacy while ensuring they had a comfortable evening.

After their meal, Perry and Trudeau took time to personally thank the kitchen staff. The restaurant’s chef, Danny Smiles, came out to greet the two during their meal.

Newly single Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry recently confirmed her split from longtime partner Orlando Bloom. The two were together for nine years and share a four-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove. Earlier this month, their reps shared a statement saying, “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

Meanwhile, Trudeau separated from his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. He stepped down as Prime Minister in January 2025 and has since kept a low profile.

