The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, July 29 Episode: Li Secretly Keeps Luna Alive in Hidden Hospital Room

The July 29 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful delivered major developments, from Luna’s unexpected return to Brooke’s flirty moment with Nick in Italy. Here’s everything that happened.

Li’s shocking secret: Luna is alive

On Tuesday’s Bold and the Beautiful episode, Finn stopped Li at the hospital and noticed she was carrying a large box. Li explained that she was taking a leave of absence, which puzzled Finn since his mother is usually a workaholic. Li claimed she needed time to process everything involving Luna and Poppy.

Although Finn understood, he was still thrown by the sudden break and couldn’t help but mention how Luna almost cost him his marriage with Steffy. After a tense exchange, Li told Finn she had something personal to take care of, something she should’ve handled long ago.

Later, Li was seen entering a hidden hospital room. She opened her box, pulled out some medical supplies, and revealed Luna, unconscious in a hospital bed. Li checked the machines Luna was connected to, confirming that Luna is alive but still recovering.

Eric, Brooke, and Ridge land in Italy

Meanwhile, Eric, Brooke, and Ridge arrived in Naples and were welcomed at a rooftop party. The three enjoyed their first evening in Italy, but Eric kept a close eye on Brooke’s interactions with Nick. While Brooke was ready for some vacation fun, Nick had plans of his own.

Earlier, Nick met with a man about a boat he wanted for a ride with Brooke. A mechanic named Luigi was seen working on the boat, but Nick was told everything would be ready in time. Later, he found Brooke and greeted her with excitement. The two agreed to go out together, and Nick gave Brooke a kiss, right as Eric watched from a distance.

Donna and Taylor talk Brooke’s future

Back in Los Angeles, Donna and Taylor shared a moment at the Forrester mansion. With Ridge and Eric away, they discussed what’s next for Brooke. Donna insisted that Ridge is the only one who ever truly made Brooke happy, but Taylor disagreed. She thought Nick could be a real possibility for Brooke, especially since Ridge is with someone else.

Donna reminded Taylor that Nick has never been Brooke’s first choice, but Taylor remained hopeful. As the story unfolds, Taylor may have to face disappointment once Ridge and Brooke are together again.

