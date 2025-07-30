'Anushka Sharma’s Chakda 'Xpress was so powerful' reveals Renuka Shahane, claims she was shocked by shelving reports

Fans were eagerly waiting for Anushka Sharma’s comeback on the big screen with Chakda 'Xpress. But after the latest reports of the film being shelved, they were left disheartened. This not only includes the fans but also the stars who worked in the film and saw the hard work Sharma put in for the role. The latest one to react is Renuka Shahane, who plays a pivotal role in the film.

Renuka Shahane on shooting Chakda 'Xpress

In an interview with NDTV, Renuka Shahane, who plays a retired sportsperson in Chakda 'Xpress, told NDTV that she was unaware of the film getting shelved and was very shocked. The actress who shot the film in 2022 called it a ‘beautiful, impactful film made with a big heart’.

Renuka stated that she is totally heartbroken with this news, and the primary reason is that everyone has put in a lot of effort. She further added that even Anushka had worked on herself so much for it. “Whatever scenes I did were so powerful and so impactful, especially for women in sports.”

Renuka Shahane on Anushka Sharma’s performance as Jhulan Goswami

While talking about Jhulan Goswami, on whom Chakda 'Xpress was based, Shahane expressed that she is iconic, emphasizing the fact that she came from a poor family and still made it big despite the discrepancy between men’s cricket and women’s cricket and all other sports. “Chakda 'Xpress had that core quality of sportsmanship," added the actress.

Renuka also spoke about Anushka Sharma’s performance as Jhulan Goswami and could not stop praising her. Shahane said that she has done a good job of creating that character. “It’s so difficult to do because when icons are there in front of us and you have to perform as them, it is even more challenging."

The actress concluded by saying that she wished there was some way that this beautiful film could be salvaged. Well, we are sure many fans at the moment wish for the same. We can only wait for an official announcement now.

